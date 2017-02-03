Jaitley cold-shoulders startups

After initiating the big-bang campaign “start-up India, stand-up India’, this year’s budget did not announce any major measure to entice more people into entrepreneurship. Startups require the government initiatives to create conducive environment rather than tax holidays, experts opined.



For the purpose of carry-forward of losses in respect of startups, the condition of continuous holding of 51 per cent of voting rights has been relaxed. It is now subject to the condition that the holding of the original promoter/promoters continues. Also the profit-linked deduction available to the startups for 3 out of 5 years is being changed to 3 out of 7 years.



The budget also said there was a strong demand for abolition of MAT. But it’s not practical to remove or reduce the minimum alternate tax (MAT) at present. However, in order to allow companies to use MAT credit in future years, the budget proposed to allow carry-forward of MAT up to 15 years instead of 10.



“The exemption from MAT has, however, not been allowed, and an enhanced carry-over period will not really help startups from a cash flow perspective,” said Manavjeet Singh, founder and CEO of Rubique.



“Most startups are not making profits. So the tax holidays are redundant. The government should have taken measures to create more conducive environment to build the startup eco-system and incubators,” said Abhishek Goenka, partner (direct tax), PwC India.



Investors in startups also wanted some incentives in making high-risk investments. “It would have been great if capital gains for startups were aligned with listed companies and there was some announcement regarding the section 56 as it is regressive and prejudicial and impedes the growth of innovative startups and job creation.” added Saurabh Srivastava, co-founder of Indian Angel Network (IAN).



“While the venture capital funds don’t come under section 56, it’s discriminatory towards domestic investors and individuals. The focus on agriculture may help more startups coming up in that space,’ said Padmaja Ruparel of IAN.



To make micro, the small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) more viable and also to encourage firms to migrate to company format, the budget proposed to reduce the income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent. This will be beneficial for startups as well.



However, the industry is afraid whether this could force companies to remain small or split their businesses. “There was an expectation of an across the board reduction in the rate. Instead, a calibrated approach has been adopted and the reduction is only for companies with turnover of less than Rs 50 crore. I expect that there will be some safeguards against unnecessary arbitrage opportunities by splitting businesses,” said Goenka.



