Jaitley blames banking lapse for Grewal's suicide

Political one-upmanship over army veteran Ram Kishan Grewal’s suicide heat up further as finance minister Arun Jaitley here on Friday slammed the Congress for playing politics and blamed the administrative lapse on the part of bank for not remitting the entitled pension after he was granted ‘one rank, one pension’ (OROP).



Taking Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi head-on, Jaitley said no one should try to change a personal tragedy into political gain, especially by a party whose fortune is already sinking. The UPA government, he said, had not taken any meaningful step towards implementing OROP in its 10 years of rule as was evident from a meager Rs 500 crore allocation it made for the purpose.



The government sympathises with the defence personnel who committed suicide, but there wasn’t a lapse that OROP wasnt granted to him, he clarified. “It seems to be an administrative lapse. It is not a lapse where the OROP was not granted. It was not a lapse that there was some exception made in his favour. Obviously, communication with the bank, there seems to be some gap in that and therefore, he was given pension for one part of the service and not for other part of the service which he was legitimately entitled to,” Jaitley said. On comments by deputy foreign minister Singh, he said, “We must appreciate the sensitivity of the person who under stress has committed suicide. I sympathise with him and our comments have to be sensitive on this.”



