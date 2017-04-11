Jadhav’s death sentence sparks Indo-Pak row

The death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying by a Pakistani military court has sparked a major row with New Delhi calling the order farcical amounting to premeditated murder.



India summoned Pakistan’s envoy Abdul Basit and told him in no uncertain words that the sentence awarded to the Indian citizen was violation of basic norms of law and justice.



The reaction to the surprise death sentence were not restricted to the government, as leaders of various political parties called the decision horrific, which had been pronounced by a Kangaroo court. In a retaliatory action, India has put on hold the release of 12 Pakistani fishermen, withdrawing an earlier decision to repatriate them.



Jadhav, 46, a formal naval officer, was arrested on March 3 last year. Pakistan’s claim that he was arrested from Balochistan’s Mashkel has been contested by India.



India denied that Jadhav was a spy, but acknowledged that he was an ex-naval officer who was in service till 2001 after which he started a business that took him routinely to Iran’s Chahabar port.



Foreign secretary S Jaishankar said that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and his presence in Pakistan has never been explained credibly.



He said that 13 requests were made to Pakistan for counsellor access to Jadhav, but to no avail.



A statement released by Pakistan army’s Inter-Services public relations said Jadhav was tried through Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act and awarded the death sentence. “Today Chief of Army staff general Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence,” it said.



He was tried under section 59 of the PAA and Section 3 of the Official Secret Act of 1923.



India’s requests for counsellor access to Jadhav were denied by Pakistan on the grounds that he was invol­ved in subversive activities.



The Pakistan army claim­ed that Jadhav had confessed that he was working for Indian spy agency RAW and was sent to organise sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi. A magistrate allegedly recorded the confession.



Pakistan also claimed that Jadhav was tasked to di­s­rupt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the strategic Gwadar port.



Even by Pakistan’s standard, the pronouncement of death sentence by a military court is rare. But there is history of Indian nationals dying in Pakistani jails.



Most notably, alleged Indian spy Sarabjit Singh died in 2013 even as his mercy petition was taken up at the highest level. Pakistan alleged that Sarabjit was a spy, but India denied the allegation. Another Indian Kirpal Singh died in a Lahore jail last year. He was booked for spying and spent 25 years behind bars.



