J-K: Two terrorists killed in Samba infiltration bid, operation ends

By ANI Nov 29 2016 , Samba

Tags: News
At least two terrorists were killed in an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector on Tuesday.

One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was also injured in the infiltration bid. The firefight is over and the area is now being sanitized.

The BSF earlier today said that suspicious movement was noticed in general area of border out post Chamliyal, adding the area was cordoned off immediately.

When challenged, the BSF patrol party was fired upon by miscreants holed up in a tube well pump house. Earlier in the day, at least two army jawans were injured in firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota.

