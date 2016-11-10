LoginRegister
J-K: One terrorist killed in infiltration bid in Baramulla

By ANI Nov 10 2016 , Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir)

At least one terrorist was killed in an infiltration bid foiled by the army in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. One AK-47 was also recovered. Search operation is currently underway. On Wednesday, a soldier was killed in firing by the Pakistan Army in Machhal Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In retaliation to the firing, the Indian forces carried out fire assault with heavy weapons on many Pakistani posts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector. In the ensuing unprovoked shelling, a Non Commissioned Officer Naik Prem Singh was martyred while Naik Harindra Kumar Yadav sustained grievous injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

However, the brave heart succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Naik Prem Singh, aged 26 years, is survived by his wife, The soldier hailed from Village Shahar, Tehsil Bayatu, District Barmer, Rajasthan.

The other martyr, Naik Harindra Kumar Yadav, aged 30 years, is survived by his wife and three young children. Naik Harindra Kumar Yadav hailed from Ballia District, Uttar Pradesh.

