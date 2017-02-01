IT stocks tank over visa bill

IT stocks fell sharply as news emerged that a new H1-B visa bill tabled in the US House of Representatives could upset the hiring plans of Indian technology firms. Shares of the top five Indian IT firms—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Technologies, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra—fell between 2 per cent and 5 per cent, wiping off their market capitalisation by Rs 33,057.53 crore.



The BSE IT index fell 2.96 per cent as the IT sector was hit the hardest among the sectoral indices on Tuesday.



TCS was down 4.47 per cent at Rs 2,229.90. Infosys fell 2.01 per cent to Rs 929.30. Infosys traded intra-day near its 52-week low of Rs 900.30 a share.



