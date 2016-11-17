LoginRegister
IT spending to reach $72.4b in 2017: Gartner

By D Govardan Nov 17 2016 , Chennai

Driven by growth in software and IT services revenue, IT spending in India is forecast to reach $72.4 billion in 2017, up 6.9 per cent from 2016 estimated spending of $67.7 billion, according to the latest forecast by Gartner.

Gartner analysts said the key vertical segments driving IT spending growth, include the communications, media and services, banking and securities, manufacturing and utilities markets. “Make in India is set to boost the manufacturing sector, as well as make it easier to attract investment, and ‘Digital India’ is focused on creating digital infrastructure, digital delivery of services and increased digital literacy,” said Partha Iyengar, Gartner Fellow and head of research at Gartner India in a statement.

