It pours for Tatas

As Tata Group battles with the fall-out of Cyrus Mistry’s dismissal as chairman, the Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Indian Hotels Company’s plea to extend the lease on the iconic Taj Mansingh hotel, adding to the group’s woes.



The existing lease expired in 2011.



Now New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which owns the land, wants to auction lease for the plot on which the 11-storey, 292-room hotel is built, a move that is being resisted by debt-laden Indian Hotels.



A two-member bench — Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Pratibha Rani — upheld a single-judge bench order that Indian Hotels was not entitled to oppose an auction by the NDMC.



In an email to Tata Sons board members, ousted chairman has said that his predecessor Ratan Tata had left a large debt overhang at the company with foreign acquisitions and the purchase of a Mumbai hotel “at a highly inflated price.”



Tata Group companies have lost Rs 44.000 crore in market valuation after Mistry’s ouster.



“After the explosive comments in Cyrus Mistry’s letter, today’s court verdict adds to investor anxiety,” said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of fundamental research at Hyderabad-based Karvy Stock Broking Ltd.



“There’s a lot to digest, and people will wait for the dust to settle before making any investment decisions,” he added.



The court also rejected Indian Hotels’ plea for the right of first refusal in case an auction is eventually held, saying it might discourage other bidders. Indian Hotels can now appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.



Shares of Indian Hotels were down 6.4 per cent at the closing of trading at BSE on Thursday.



Indian Hotels acquired the former Hotel Sea Rock in Mumbai for Rs 6,800 crore in 2009, and was then forced to write down “nearly its entire net worth over the past three years,” Mistry wrote in the email.



The company demolished the hotel and had planned to turn it into a luxury property. But the process is yet to begin.



