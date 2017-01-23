IT & pharma stocks hit by uncertainty as industry awaits clarity on new US policies

The Trump administration’s declared protectionism appears to have spooked domestic IT and pharma stocks with both IT and pharma stocks becoming the biggest drag on the benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty-50.



IT biggies like Infosys, TCS and Wipro have taken a beating over worries about US visa restrictions, and BSE IT indices lost over 4.5 per cent in the past three months.



Among the frontline IT companies, Infosys plunged by 8.5 per cent, while TCS lost 4.6 per cent and Wipro fell by 3.6 per cent since October 20.



The IT stocks came under pressure as a bill backing key changes in the H1-B programme, that allows skilled workers from countries like India to fill hi-tech jobs in the US, has been reintroduced in the US Congress by two lawmakers who claim that it will help crack down on work visa abuse.



Hit by the Trump administration’s plans to curb drug prices in the US, domestic phrama companies have seen a huge sell off in the past few months with the BSE healthcare index down 7.2 per cent in the last three months.



While generic drug majors such as Sun Pharma, Glenmark and Lupin export over 40 per cent of their overall sales to the US, according to experts, these companies will feel the heat as the US government puts pressure on drug companies to lower the prices of life saving drugs. These companies have lost 3-4 per cent over the past three months.



The Trump administration is proposing to have a border tax to boost US manufacturing by taxing imports, and this, according to analysts, will be detrimental to Indian pharma companies.



“The tax can negatively impact the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of Indian pharma companies by 17-46 per cent," said Bank of Amercia Merrill Lynch Global Research.



The drug industry has been on edge for two years about the potential for more government pressure on pricing after sharp increases in the cost of some life-saving drugs came into sharp focus.



Trump's campaign platform included allowing the Medicare healthcare programme to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which the law currently prohibits.



“There is lot of uncertainty with regard to IT and pharma stocks and sentiment is weak as investors wait for further clarity on Trump policies,” says Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital.



Brokerage firm, PhillipCapital, maintained a negative stance on the sector and expects revenue growth to decelerate over the next three years.



The brokerage firm believes that despite seemingly inexpensive valuations, it is not yet the time to buy into the sector again. It maintained sell on TCS and Wipro, was neutral on HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra and buy on Infosys.



Infosys Ltd, the country’s second-biggest software services exporter, scaled down full-year revenue growth outlook, as it grappled with uncertainties in its biggest markets that could hit client spending on technology.



