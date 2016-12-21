LoginRegister
It is a personal issue for Mistry, say Tatas

By Ashwin J Punnen Dec 21 2016 , Mumbai

Tata Sons claims it has followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations

Asserting that it followed the highest standards of corporate governance, Tata Sons on Tuesday termed Cyrus Mistry’s moving the National Company Law Tribunal against Tatas as an unfortunate outcome of the situation. Dismissing Mistry’s claims that it is not a personal issue, Tatas said it is “evident that it always has been for him a personal issue which reflects his deep animosity towards Ratan N Tata”.

Tata Sons said it will contest the allegations made by Mistry in the petition filed by his investment companies before the National Company Law Tribunal.

“This afternoon Tata Sons was served with a petition under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We understand that the petition has been filed by investment companies of Cyrus Mistry,” it said in a statement.

The holding company of the Tata group companies said that it is in consultation with its lawyers and will contest the allegations. Its statement said that it has “followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations and described petition as “”an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mistry's complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata”.

The company also pointed out that Mistry was the chairman of Tata Sons for almost four years and it was surprising that he is now making allegations on activities of Tata Sons “after doing little to address them, in his tenure both as a director (since 2006) and a chairman since 2012”.

“Mistry’s removal as chairman from the board of Tata Sons was approved by an overwhelming majority of the directors and it is unfortunate that Mr Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him,” the statement said.

