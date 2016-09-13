IT hub shuts down as Bangalore burns

India’s IT capital and the country’s own Silicon Valley Bangalore came to a screeching halt on Monday as large scale violence broke out in the city and parts of the state over the Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. This is the second time within a span of four days that the IT hub has been paralysed.Earlier on September 9, software companies in Bangalore bore the brunt of Karnataka bandh, which was called over the Cauvery water dispute. Karnataka accounts for a bulk of the estimated $110 billion revenue earned by the Indian IT/ITeS industry a year. A sizeable chunk of the estimated 3.5 million IT/ITeS jobs are also located in the state.The impact of the violence could be felt far and wide with the US on Monday issuing an advisory asking its citizens to avoid visiting areas where protests are taking place in Karnataka, including Bangalore and review their personal security plans.A number of American companies, including IT firms, have their offices in Bangalore. “There have been reports of Tamil Nadu-plated trucks being stoned and burned. Section 144 of the criminal procedure code, which prohibits the gatherings of 10 or more people, has been imposed in Bangalore city. As a result, many businesses and companies throughout Bangalore are closed. Local law enforcement has advised that they are tracking the situation and are prepared to respond appropriately," the advisory issued by US consulate general, Chennai, said.The Karnataka government’s latest plea before the Supreme Court stated that the state accounted for $60 billion of the Indian IT industry’s foreign exchange revenue to the country, besides income rax and service tax among others. Of course, “US jobs are Bangalored” is the pet phrase used by the anti-outsourcing lobbyists and others in the US.IT industry insiders expressed their dismay, but pleaded for calm. Phaneesh Murthy, former Infosys director, ex-iGate CEO and co-founder of PM Health & Life Care, which has launched healthcare marketplace, zigy.com, said, “ In Europe rivers flow through multiple countries and yet there are no disputes. Yet we have major disputes with two states in the same country. Any loss of time and destruction of property has big negative impact on peoples’ perception, though I don't think brand Bangalore will be hugely impacted because the brand is deeper."A Nasscom official, who did not want to be quoted considering the sensitivity of the issue, thought otherwise. “The frequent disturbances and targeted violence will destabilise Brand India as an IT destination among customers and investors the world over. The respective state governments and the central government should take corrective steps to establish confidence among stakeholders in the business,” he told Financial Chronicle.The IT/ITeS business depends on human capital and their knowledge, he said, adding that if their presence in offices is not ensured, it directly impacts the industry’s delivery capabilities. “On Monday, we understand, employees started leaving office premises anticipating violence even as the Supreme Court was giving its fresh order as they were worried about their safety. Companies had to permit them to leave since they are also concerned about their safety. This will surely result in Brand Bangalore suffering,” the Nasscom official predicted.Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court bench comprising justice Dipak Mishra and justice UU Lalit, rejected the urgent plea of Karnataka to keep in abeyance the September 5 direction to release 15,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu until the next date of hearing. It, however, modified the order and directed Karnataka to release a reduced quantum of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery River water per day.As news about the Supreme Court order and related developments started coming in, the wary IT industry workforce across companies operating in Bengaluru expressed their desire to leave for home, fearing their own safety as well as their family members, employees working in the software companies said.HR managers and the company managements had to relent even though they were worried about work schedules and delivery deadlines.The city police imposed Section 144 preventing assembly of people and also deployed additional special security forces to quell violence after buses, trucks and private vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu number plates were set on fire. Incidents and stone pelting and roadblocks were reported from many parts of the state, including Bangalore.Educational institutions were quick to declare a holiday and informed parents to come and pick their wards to ensure their safety. With fears of violence spreading fast, the Metro Rail services were called off and public bus transport too were largely curtailed and inter-state bus services were terminated.Incidents of sporadic violence were reported at a few places in Tamil Nadu as well. Karnataka chief minister Siddharamiah appealed to people of both the states to remain calm. He also wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart J Jayalalithaa to ensure safety of Kannadigas and their assets in Tamil Nadu.While a couple of maxi cabs and taxis with Karnataka state registrations numbers were attacked in the temple town of Rameswaram and Sirkali, a hotel chain owned by people from Karnataka in Chennai came under a petrol bomb attack, even as protests were reported in front of Karnataka Bank branches at a few places in Tamil Nadu.Karnataka’s plea in the Supreme Court was on the ground that there has been a fault in the Cauvery Water Tribunal award, which did not deal with the issue of deficient water in the reservoir in a particular month. The court, while posting the next hearing on September 20, also directed Tamil Nadu to approach the supervisory committee, set up to implement the award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) within three days for release of water as per the final order of the CWDT.