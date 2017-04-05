It’s time to change investment theme now

Stock markets everywhere have rallied so far in 2017, with Wall Street hitting record highs on hopes that the US administration will usher in financial deregulation and sweeping tax cuts. Liquidity-driven rally continues to drive key benchmark indices in India too.



Trading in the new financial year started on Monday with a bang. The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE settled at a record high level at 29,910.22 points. While the Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 9,237.85 points -- a new closing high. Monday's rally was market-wide, as diverse sectoral indices such as consumer goods, power and capital goods reached 52-week highs. Interestingly, the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar has gained to close at 64.85 per dollar last week on Friday, taking its gain to 2.8 per cent in March 2017. The three-month advance is the biggest for any quarter since the period ended September 2012.



Demonetisation and significant progress on Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill have been the two most significant macro developments. Together, these two reforms have the potential to alter the investment landscape for several sectors. The obvious consequence of these two reforms is a greater formalisation of the economy and value migration from the unorganized to the organized segment.



Now, one of the biggest challenges ahead for analyst and fund managers is how to identify and pick new winners or champions for the next rally. It's true that investors want to buy stocks that have lagged rising earnings estimates. But, to be relevant, if earnings estimates are rising; then it would be better to avoid stocks where share prices are ahead of earnings estimates – especially true if earnings estimates are falling. Combining quantitative work with analyst ratings one can arrive at stock ideas where the gap between earnings changes and share price moves is the highest.



Apart from catching stocks on earning basis, we think investors should change the theme for picking stocks in the past few years. In last six years investor have played the India story focusing on companies with asset light models which involved stocks with low leverage, strong brands, and consumption stories which did not require large infusion of capital for growth. Typically, these stocks had high return on equity (RoE), return on capital employed (RoCE), strong cash flows which worked very well as an investment thesis in an uncertain business environment globally during these years. As a result, we now believe that the asset light models have become very expensive and asset heavy models comparatively cheaper.



As global growth is showing signs of strength with increasing interest rates and rising commodity prices coupled with political stability in India post the recent state elections, we believe that asset-based stocks and export stories could do very well. With the change in this view, we will now see stock-picking in sectors like metals and mining, gas sector and upstream oil & gas sector to overweight from neutral".



(The writer is founder,



Trade Smart Online)



