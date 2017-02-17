It’s business as usual at BCCI
Feb 17 2017 , New Delhi
The request for proposals (RFP) released on Thursday have different timelines attached to them — for instance Fan Parks comes with a February 24, 11.00 am deadline while LED services has a February 22 deadline. Given that the COA is greenlighting all the stuck contracts, the board will soon be putting out the IPL broadcast and digital rights for tender once the team jersey deal is struck.
In parallel, BCCI’s new set up has also put up the Team India sponsorship for grabs, which comes with a five-year contract. Top BCCI sources told Financial Chronicle that they are expecting very aggressive bidding in this regard, which should top Rs 600 crore. The way it works is that top media buying agencies like GroupM, Mediacom, Havas, Lodestar and DDB first enter the equation and purchase the ITT (invitation to tender) so that the identities of the real players are not revealed. Star, which is the current rights holder, of course has already picked up the ITT and is reportedly planning a big bid. But sources close to developments said that it is the new age telecom, e-commerce, digital and mobile players who are going to be the real aggressors.
One has learnt that Reliance Jio, Amazon, Flipkart along with Chinese and other phone makers are going to be front runners. Chinese phone maker Vivo is already the IPL title sponsor while another Chinese firm Oppo (BBK Electronics) had become the T20 Champions League (now defunct) sponsor, but remains an ICC events sponsor for 4 years.
Similarly, Nissan Motor signed an 8-year, $10 million-a-year global partnership deal with ICC, which was its first significant venture into cricket in 2015. Samsung and Apple may also be in the mix.
In the coming 5 years, India is expected to play 259 matches all told – 238 bilateral and 21 in ICC tourneys. Last date to seek clarification is February 24 and the last date to buy the tender is March 1. The tenders are to be submitted by 12 noon, March 7, at Cricket Centre, BCCI headquarters.
Thus things are moving at supersonic speed with COA opening the floodgates. BCCI has set Rs 2.2 crore as the base price for the bilateral games for the team jersey while for ICC tournaments – 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup, 2020 World T20 and 2021 Champions Trophy – the base price is Rs 70 lakh. At the base price level, the board makes a tidy Rs 538.3 crore.
Against this Star is paying Rs 1.92 crore per bilateral and Rs 61 lakh per ICC tournament match. The base price last time round had been Rs 1.5 crore for bilaterals, which Star did easily. Known as the official team sponsor, it’s one of the most prestigious and lucrative contracts for the cricket board. In the past, Wills/ ITC, Sahara India and now Star India have been the official team jersey sponsors.
With Indian cricket reaching new highs and the young team on an ascendant, the jersey will be coveted by many.