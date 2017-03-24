It’s Amma all over in key Tamil Nadu by-poll clash

There can be no politics in Tamil Nadu without amma. After an Election Commission ruling on Wednesday night, the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK will now be known as AIDMK Amma, which has the ‘hat’ as its election symbol.



The OPS (O Paneerselvan) faction of the party, like Sasikala seeking to inherit ‘amma’ Jayalalitha’s legacy, will now be known as ADMK Puratchithalaivi Amma. It has chosen the ‘electric pole with two lamps’ as its election symbol.



With the Election Commission freezing the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol late on Wednesday night, the warring Sasikala and OPS factions of the party opted for new names and symbols to be in the fray for the RK Nagar by-elections, set to take place on April 12.



The Commission, which heard final arguments seeking the party symbol for themselves from both the factions on Wednesday, had frozen the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol in the near term and ordered them to choose a new symbol by Thursday morning.



Since it also barred either of the factions from using the AIADMK party name until a final order, both were also asked to choose a new name for their respective factions. Since, Thursday also happened to be the last day for filing nominations for the crucial RK Nagar assembly constituency, a seat that fell vacant due to the death of former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, leaders of both the factions held hectic parleys through Wednesday night to chalk out their respective game plans.



Sasikala’s candidate, TTV Dinakaran, and OPS faction’s E Madhusudhanan filed their nominations on Thursday. Both candidates expressed confidence at comfortably winning the by-election. A lot is at stake for the Sasikala and OPS factions, since the winner is likely to indicate the mood of the masses and the party cadres.



RK Nagar witnessed hectic activities throughout the day, with Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayaram, too filing her nomination on behalf of her MGR Amma Deepa Forum. She too expressed confidence of winning the by-poll.



DMK’s candidate, Marudhu Ganesh, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday and has already started his campaign over the past weekend.



BJP candidate, Gangai Amaran, too filed his papers on Thursday. A total of 127 candidates have filed their nominations, a vast majority of them being independents, for the RK Nagar by-poll at the close of the scheduled nomination time.



Candidates from smaller political parties including CPI-M, Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Naam Thamizhar, are also in the fray. While the nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on Friday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations is Monday, March 27.



