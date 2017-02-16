ISRO propels into new era of space biz

It is wonderful to celebrate the success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which on Wednesday, once again, proved its technological mettle by launching a record-breaking 104 satellites in one go. This firmly establishes its workhorse rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), as a formidable player in the global satellite launch market. The rocket is reliable, having recorded 38 consecutive successful launches, can propel cargo in a range of orbits and has executed complex scientific missions to the moon and Mars. On top of it, it is cost effective.



This success could not have come at a better time for ISRO. The dynamics of global commercial space industry is changing. The past two years have seen a series of rocket failures – Antares, Falcon 9, Super Strypi – and the delay in first flight of multi-payload Sherpa in 2016. As a result, the launch of over 100 small satellites has been struck. Space companies are desperately looking for launchers. This includes earth observation and remote sensing satellite companies – Planet Inc and Spire both of which have chosen PSLV.



The June 2016 flight of PSLV that carried 20 satellites included 12 from Planet Inc. Having tested the waters, the California firm contracted PSLV to launch 88 Dove satellites this time as it needed to complete its constellation of 143 satellites quickly. Both Planet Inc and Spire had previously used cargo launches going to the International Space Station (ISS) to deploy their nano satellites. Clearly, ISRO is capitalising on pent-up demand for launching small satellites. The 104-satellite launch is going to act like a billboard of ISRO and its commercial arm, Antrix Corporation, to the global community. In 2016, Atlas V of Lockheed Martin topped the charts for micro and nano satellite launches, with PSLV taking the second slot. With Wednesday’s launch, PSLV takes the top slot in the beginning of 2017 itself. China’s Long March 4 and Long March 11 rockets were at the bottom of this chart in 2016.



Another major trend globally is the gradual shift to smaller satellites for remote sensing, earth observation, navigation and other such applications. Nanos and micros are easier to build, launch and can provide better services for the money they cost. Newer advances in imaging technologies, sensors, computing and big data are making it possible to pack more punch in smaller flocks. And all this is happening in VC-backed start-ups like Planet Inc. Big, state-funded agencies will have to take note of this trend. Between 2017 and 2023, a massive 2,400 nano and micro satellites will require a launch, according to market analysts. It is this market ISRO has begun to tap with its latest launch.



(The writer is a science journalist and author based in New Delhi)



