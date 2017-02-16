ISRO hits record-breaking ton

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a world record-breaking feat on Wednesday by launching 104 satellites in one go bettering Russia’s effort by miles.



The satellites were packed in ISRO’s workhorse PSLV-C-37 launch vehicle and placed in orbit in a mission that went off smoothly. This was PSLV’s 39th mission and broke a previous Russian record of sending 37 satellites together in 2014. NASA’s best effort is sending 29 satellites in 2013.



Scientists sat transfixed as they watched the progress of the rocket on monitors at Sriharikota until the last payload was ejected, and then began punching the air in triumph and hugging each other. The event showed how India had become a star in the space launch business. Barring three Indian satellites and one satellite each from Israel, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the UAE, 96 satellites belonged to the US – 88 of these were from Planet Inc, a San Francisco-based Earth imagery company and weighed 4.5 kg each.



ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar announced the success at the Mission Control centre in Sriharikota. “All 104 satellites have been successfully placed in orbit. My hearty congratulations to the entire ISRO team for the wonderful job they have done,” he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists for achieving the feat. “They have hit a century in space technology,” Modi said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.



The rocket took off at 9:28am. The Cartosat-2 series satellite was the first to be ejected ahead of INS-1A and INS-1B in Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO). The remaining 101 nano satellites followed later. As the rocket cruised at a speed of over 27,000 km per hour, it sent all 104 satellites were into orbit in around 30 minutes, said ISRO.



The primary satellite was of Cartosat-2 series. It is similar to the earlier four in the series. ISRO said that imageries from Cartosat-2 series of satellites would be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.



Two nano satellites, weighing 10 kg, of ISRO were also carried by PSLV-C37 – INS-1A and INS 1B. These are meant for future science and experimental payloads. ISRO said the INS system is developed as a co-passenger satellite to accompany bigger ones on the rocket.



Out of the 104 satellites, Cartosat-2D weighed around 714 kg while other satellites weighed around 820 kg. Each satellite separated from the rocket in a manner to avoid collision.



Noted space scientist G. Madhavan Nair, however, told the agencies that PSLV was a proven technology and can carry even 400 satellites. Putting the launch into context beyond the enthusiasm it generated across the country, he said that the technology was already proven earlier.



The main satellite onboard the rocket was Cartosat which is crucial for the country. The rest of the satellites carried by PSLV C37 were tiny and may not last beyond a year or two.



The Indian space agency has now launched 180 foreign satellites with the US being its biggest client. Canada, Germany, Singapore, UK, Indonesia, Israel and Korea have also utilised ISRO’s launch vehicle to send their satellites.



