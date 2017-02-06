IRCTC valuation could be a benchmark for e-commerce

By virtue of being a digital ticket seller, IRCTC can be termed an e-commerce company. Listing of this government entity and its valuation could be of interest for other e-commerce players, especially when valuations of the large unicorns are tumbling down quarter after quarter. However, whether IRCTC’s valuation will be a comparison point for the sector or not is still debatable.



There are several metrics to value a company. Largely investors look at the revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) multiples and profit after tax to arrive at a valuation. “However, it was different in the case of e-commerce companies as valuations were based on GMV (gross merchandise value). It was largely based on the growth rate and the growth potential for the future, as there was no profitability to go by in this case," Arun Natarajan, founder, Venture Intelligence.



“Such valuation was largely a function of customer acquisition and the revenues coming out of them. However, the quality of the revenue was later questioned. What are the net returns, how do you account for the discounts and how is the life time value of the customer accounted against customer acquisition cost--when investors started asking such questions, we saw the valuations coming down,” said Srini Vudayagiri, investment director and partner, Peepul Capital.



Most e-commerce and digital firms, including Flipkart, Snapdeal and Ola, have seen their valuations shrinking to a half or one-third in the past one-and-a-half years. Flipkart, valued $15 billion in mid-2015, is now valued between $5 billion and $10 billion by at least four investors. Ola’s valuation too has fallen by almost a half. This has happened even without any significant shift in the fundamentals.



“Largely the valuations of e-commerce companies were based on sentiments rather than fundamentals. Investors did not have listed entities to compare these companies with. Comparing with listed entities also is a metrics to arrive at a valuation. Listing of companies like IRCTC can become a base of comparison for e-commerce companies, though they are not totally relatable,’ said Natarajan.



Infibeam is among the very few companies listed in the e-commerce space.



IRCTC has several positives. It is a monopoly in train ticketing service. It does not have to burn cash on marketing, advertising or discounts. It need not vex over customer acquisition or retention. IRCTC can also expand the number of services offered through the site. Moreover, it is a profitable entity unlike the e-commerce companies.



However, being a government entity, there are issues with regard to red-tapism, bureaucracy, decision making and efficiency, said Vudayagiri. Even the offerings of IRCTC and the other e-commerce firms are not fully comparable. It also depends upon what all components will get included while seeking a listing of IRCTC.



However, the e-commerce sector, especially their investors, will keenly watch how IRCTC is valued. For investors, it could give them an opportunity to say “why they have put a magical number to an e-commerce company when there is a profitable entity listed at a certain price.”



