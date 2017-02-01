Iran slashes import duty on rice

Iran has cut import duty on rice to 26 per cent from 40 per cent, which is likely to boost Indian basmati rice exports. The duty on brown rice (unprocessed) has been sharply cut to 5 per cent. Earlier, the duty rate was same for the two categories.



“This is a good development. We hope they resume the import permits at the earliest so that shipments can go,” said a government official, who was a part of a delegation that visited Iran to promote Indian basmati rice. Indian exporters will start contracting once permits are issued by Iran, said the official who returned on Tuesday.



The Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran had recently announced the changes in import duty on various commodities, including rice. The decision was taken to keep domestic prices of these essential commodities under check. Prices of meat and some agricultural commodities have increased in the past few weeks in the Persian nation.



Last year the Iranian government had stopped issuing permits through which trade is controlled in that country. The restriction stayed during the harvest season from July to November in 2016.



Iran’s annual domestic rice demand is estimated at 3 million tonnes, out of which about 2 million tonnes are produced domestically and the remaining quantity is imported, mainly from India and Pakistan.



Since Iranian consumers pr­e­fer basmati rice, they buy the maximum quantity from India. Iran imported over 630,000 tonnes rice worth $527 million between April and December 2016, up 22 per cent in terms of volume over the year-ago period, sh­o­ws Iran government data.



“This year Iran has produced 2.2 million tonnes rice, which means it may have to import about 0.8 million tonnes,” said a rice exporter, who was part of the te­am. Since only 2 mon­ths of FY17 are left, it would be tough to match over 700,000 tonnes of basmati exported to Iran in FY16, he added.



Indian basmati rice exports to Iran fell 35 per cent to 935,000 tonnes in 2014-15. India had organised a conference in Iran to promote basmati rice after so­me negative reports appe­ared there about India’s premium aromatic rice brand.



India shipped 20,500 tonnes of Pusa 1121 basmati rice to Iran in the week ended December 26 thro­u­gh the permits issued in the last season. The basmati rice to Iran is shipped mainly from the Mundra port.



India exported 2.30 million tonnes basmati rice in April-October of FY17 as ag­a­inst 2.39 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Export­ers estimate that total shipments in 2016-17 will be equal to last year. The country had exported 4.04 million tonnes basmati rice and 6.36 million tonnes non-basmati rice in 2015-16.



