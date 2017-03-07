IPOs that could suck out liquidity from market

The D-Mart IPO is likely to suck out liquidity from the market, given the size of capital it is raising. Besides, the Rs 488 crore IPO of Music Broadcast is also closing on March 8, the very day that D-Mart promoter Avenue Supermarts’ Rs 1,870 crore issue kicks off.Analysts feel there could be some profit taking on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday though the market is awash with liquidity as other investment opportunities do not look as attractive as equity.Rajesh Cheruvu, head of equities, Sanctum Wealth Management said, “In both these IPOs there is reasonably good interest. But these days there are few opportunities available in the market to invest as gold. Other real assets like real estate or on fixed income side are no more rewarding to investors. Equity alone looks attractive, so there is plenty of liquidity available in the market.”“As there is an optimistic outlook, there could be some profit taking tomorrow and day after for investing in the forthcoming primary market issues,” Cheruvu said.Brokers are upbeat on both D-Mart and Music Broadcast IPOs and have recommended subscribe for both to their clients. Some offloading by the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) was seen on Monday, as provisional data showed DIIs were net sellers in equities by Rs 481.96 crore.Primary market issues have seen a good response in recent times. The last five IPOs received mixed response in the primary market though the response was more effusive for better known companies, which augurs well for D-Mart. The BSE’s public issue was subscribed 51.22 times in January 2017, Laurus Lab was subscribed 4.57 times in early December 2016, Sheela Foam was subscribed 5.09 times in later November while Varun Beverages was subscribed 1.86 times in October. PNB Housing Finance IPO in October 2016 was subscribed 29.55 times and before that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the biggest public offer in recent times was subscribed 10.48 times.Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL in a note on D-Mart IPO said, “Its business model is based on the concept of offering value retailing. The company has mastered the process by achieving low procurement and operational cost. It offers value for money to the middle class households by stocking essential products that form part of basic rather discretionary spending.” Robust retail industry growth translates into big opportunity said Ambani.The retail market in India has clocked around 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY12-16 to reach $ 616 billion market size in FY2016. It is estimated that the Indian retail industry will improve at a CAGR of 11.7 per cent over FY16-20E to reach $ 960 billion by 2020.HDFC Securities in a note said, “Avenue Supermarts’ business is consumer-driven. Its strong promoter background and an experienced senior management team have helped the company to offer high standards of customer service and a pleasant shopping experience at its stores. ASL’s board and senior management has a proven track record and an in-depth understanding of the retail business in India and local consumer preferences.”Recommending Music Broadcast to their clients, Nitasha Shankar, senior vice president and head of research, Yes Securities said, “At the price band of Rs 324-333 per share, the IPO is priced at a PE band of close to 32 times its annualised 1HFY17 consolidated EPS. This is attractive as compared to peer ENIL. We believe the valuations for the IPO are attractive and would recommend an apply on the same.”