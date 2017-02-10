Investors question cash pile

Even as the simmering disconnect between the founders and the present management at Indian IT bellwether Infosys is making waves, investors are seeking clarity on the company’s plans for enhancing growth and giving higher returns for the stakeholders.



The reported rift between the founders and the management are related to issues on pay hike to the CEO, which was raised to $11 million per annum last year, from the earlier $7 million, as well as over the severance package offered to a few former senior executives, including former CFO Rajiv Bansal as well as over the appointment of Punita Kumar Sinha, a leading investment banker and wife of Union minister, Jayant Sinha, as an independent director of the company.



Investors are now questioning the increasing cash pile the company has been sitting on. “Given the scenario, the investors are naturally concerned about the cash pile and how much is really needed to be on hand. Whether you need so much on hand or it can be re-balanced and utilized to offer higher returns to shareholders is the key question. The developments have come as a surprise because it is happening at Infosys and hence higher interest to know by the market,” explained Amit Tandon, founder, MD and CEO, Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS), a leading proxy advisory firm that focuses on corporate governance and proxy voting.



IiAS had in fact raised governance issue when co-founder N R Narayamurthy made a return at the company’s helm and had also wanted investors’ voice to be heard on the pay package offered to Vishal Sikka, when he became the company’s CEO in June, 2014.



According to him, Infosys is no longer the bellwether stock, as far as governance is concerned. There are several more companies whose standards of governance match those of Infosys. “I will not say, the standards at Infosys are falling, but others have kind of come up on that front. It is no longer the standout company, when it comes to governance, as it used to be,” he observed.



In fact, even on the performance and growth front, it is no longer the industry benchmark. Give or take a few per cent here and there, it is now part of a group of IT companies that includes Wipro, HCL Technologies, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra, besides TCS. Infosys’s performance is only at par with these other companies at a general level.



“Whether to go in for share buyback is an operating decision at one level by the board. There has been no convincing explanation from the company on why so much cash is needed. It has been the case for years. What they need to present is some clarity – on what they plan to do – with the cash over the next two years and if their plan does not work out, will they offer it to shareholders,” Tandon pointed out, without wanting to get deeper into issue of simmering differences between the management and the founders.



“This is India and everyone knows everything. That is also adding to the various theories moving around about the company. But, there is certainly a disconnect between the management and the founders. Just because you did something in a certain way in 1997 or 2007, does not mean it will hold true even in 2017. With so much focus on digitization, cloud and visa issues, the business model need to change in tune with the industry developments. But, at the end of the day, no two people have the same solution for something,” Tandon said. “Since, a group of promoters have already written to the company, we do not have much to do on that front at present. But, we are definitely sitting and discussing on the developments and what to do, say and when,” he added.



When contacted, on Thursday, Infosys repeated a statement that it had issued earlier. “The board receives suggestions and inputs from various stakeholders, including promoters, which are evaluated with due importance. The company will continue to be guided by the overall interests of all stakeholders. With regard to concerns on governance being discussed in the media, we would like to reiterate that all decisions have been made bona fide, in the overall interest of the company and that full disclosures have already been made thereon,” Infosys said.



However, it declined to comment on the proposed share buyback move, terming it as “speculation”, when FC sought its views on the market buzz about an impending share buyback. The company is said to be preparing a move, armed with around Rs 12,000 crore from the $5.2 billion cash pile up, it has on its books.



Meanwhile, an analyst with Kotak Securities expressed confidence that Infosys will eventually opt for the share buyback route. “Share buyback has to happen. But, whether that will happen now, later this year or next year, only the company will be rightly placed to comment on that. If there are not enough avenues to invest cash and maximise growth and increase shareholders’ returns, companies will look at the buy-back option, especially those like Infosys, which has a substantial pile of cash. Whether, Infosys will do it now or later, one has to wait and see,” said the analyst.



“Infosys has been offering good dividend to shareholders and as and when opportunities arose, it had gone in for acquisitions to add value to its business offerings.



