Investors likely to avoid exposure to gold

The yellow metal will continue to make waves over the next 12 months or so, which will be aptly demonstrated in the form of steady demand, government-induced restrictions and international politics – all of it leading to a likely correction in prices. While some analysts refrained from saying by how much the prices are likely to come down, some others said gold prices could drop by at least Rs 1,000 in 2017.



Few facts first. Gold was little changed early on Wednesday, after rising to a near two-week high in the previous session, amid a steady dollar. Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,139.56 an ounce. It hit its strongest since December 14 on Tuesday at $1,148.98. US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at $1,140.60 per ounce. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103. The dollar edged up against the yen on Wednesday within sight of a 10-1/2 month high in thin holiday trade, after strong US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve would be more hawkish in the year ahead.



Globally, there are several issues that will collectively determine gold price trends, said Nilanjan Dey, director, Wishlist Capital Advisors. “Large sections of the investor fraternity will continue to be risk-averse and shy away from taking fresh exposure to gold. However, consumer demand for precious metals will still be on the high side. Gold will be seen, as always, as a hedge against inflation and other debilitating factors affecting the economy. Demand in large consuming markets like India will not really wane, although the Indian government is even more likely to encourage investors to choose alternative savings routes,” said Dey.



One has to keep in mind that interest rates in the US are likely to go up. The market analyst pointed out that it is not possible to say whether the trend will turn stronger in 2017. However, the immediate-term view is not bright. “In India, particularly, the next few quarters are very likely to demonstrate the severe effects of demonetisation on prices. The situation, therefore, will be somewhat different for gold in 2017 compared to what we saw in the run-up to this December,” said Dey.



