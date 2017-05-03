LoginRegister
Investors chase housing fin stocks at near lifetime highs

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad May 03 2017 , Mumbai

Most housing finance company stocks are near their life time highs as investors make a beeline for these companies against the backdrop of the massive housing demand in the world’s fastest growing large economy.

An analysis of returns given by stocks of top housing finance companies (HFCs) by market capitalisation shows year-to-date (YTD) returns of top HFCs to be in the range of 30 to 90 per cent. Their annual returns are even better, and in the range of 45 per cent to 125 per cent.

The individual HFCs analysed – as per YTD/annual return – include Housing Development Finance Corporation (YTD:29.83 per cent/Annual return:45.63 per cent); Indiabulls Housing Finance (57.87 per cent/53.91 per cent); LIC Housing Finance(33.03 per cent/54.17 per cent); GRUH Finance (19.47 per cent/51.36 per cent); Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (79.1 per cent/123.64 per cent); Can Fin Homes (71.71 per cent/139.27 per cent); Repco Home Finance (36.93 per cent/20.62 per cent); GIC Housing Finance (91.49 per cent/97.04 per cent); and Ind Bank Housing (87.89 per cent/295.5 per cent).

Going ahead, the HFCs face competition from rivals as well as a compression in net interest margin. Vishal Rampuria and Darpin Shah, analysts at HDFC Securities, while reviewing fourth quarter performance of LIC Housing Finances said, “LIC Housing Finance’s Q4 results came in better than expected, owing to higher growth in the non-core portfolio of loan against property plus project, thereby increasing its share in overall business."

“Competition in the salaried home loan market is high. LIC Housing Finance is expected to face margin compression in the home loan book (83.3 per cent of loan book), as a large share of loans are sourced through agents (85 per cent) and therefore, has higher balance transfer risks. With banks currently offering home loan rates starting at 8.35 per cent (against LIC Housing Finance yield of around 9.6 per cent), and around 83 per cent of their borrowers belonging to the salaried class, rate pressure will percolate to the outstanding loan book.”

Meanwhile, dedicated housing finance companies, diversified financial companies with large housing finance focus like Reliance Capital, IIFL and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are also surging. Reliance Capital’s home finance business subsidiary Reliance Home Finance’s Q4 profit after tax rose 429 per cent year on year to Rs 108 crore, being the fastest growing business of Reliance Capital.

“Today 65 per cent of IIFL Group’s profit (Rs 588 crore) in the first nine months of FY2017 comes from its lending business, which includes housing loans,” an IIFL Housing Finance official said.

IIFL Housing Finance, which focuses on affordable housing and has a loan book of Rs 10,000 crore, is the fastest growing in its category, and accounts for 15 per cent of the group profits.

“This sector has seen tremendous activity in the past few years. There is massive demand on the one hand and the government is serious about creating more houses. There is huge growth opportunity for housing finance companies in these scenarios. Our eyes are on middle-income home buyers,” said Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Housing Finance. “New players like Reliance Capital, IIFL and Motilal are focussing on smaller towns aggressively as the affordable housing push is more pronounced there. Salaried employees, and small entrepreneurs are building houses in such locations,” Ratra said.

Besides, smaller locations demand is also slowly creeping up in metro cities after a small price drop in the last one-and-a-half years. This would continue to support investor interest, an analyst said.

