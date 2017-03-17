Investors bet big on PSU oil stocks

Oil and gas sector stocks have been in the limelight as investors are making big bets on the PSU oil marketing companies with global crude prices trending down. Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) have outperformed the benchmark Sensex by a huge margin.



Companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and GAIL have gained 6-22 per cent over the past three months, while the Reliance Industries stock rose 22 per cent during the period.



BSE oil & gas index gained 53 per cent over the past one year as against the Sensex gain of 19 per cent during the same period. It has been a stellar year for most of the oil companies as their refining and marketing businesses performed well, mostly driven by inventory gains. Even though consumption of domestic petroleum products has slowed down in the last three months, many analysts think this is temporary and should not hit companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC.



According to Amar Ambani of IIFL Private wealth, “Refining margins, globally, have been firm in the recent past on the back of strong demand in the US, China and India. Going forward, we expect petroleum product consumption to pick up pace in line with strong economic growth, particularly in the US and India. Indian refiners would be in a relatively strong position to exploit the situation as secondary processing capabilities would help them produce more high-end products.”



Analysts say that apart from the improved fundamental, the government proposal to merge some of the public sector oil companies to create an energy behemoth that can rival global giants may have also triggered buying interest in these stocks. After the announcement was by finance minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Union budget, the stocks of both upstream and downstream companies made smart gains.



According to reports, the top oil producer and one of the largest companies in the country, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) leads the pack of 13 state oil companies that are being considered for the merger while other companies include IOC, BPCL, HPCL, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), GAIL, Oil India, Chennai Petroleum and Numaligarh Refinery.



Market experts said, any merger between upstream and downstream companies can reduce operating volatility and the merger could result in larger balance sheet size and consequently larger risk-taking ability. They said while, in-principle, this is a good move, it would be important to also provide the merged entity operational decision making freedom.



There are concerns about the downside risk for the sector. According to JP Morgan, “Despite our expectation that refining margins should weaken going into 2Q, refining margins have averaged $6.3/bl so far this year and $5.8/bl last week driven by weaker gasoline and fuel oil cracks. We maintain our 2017 GRM estimate of $5/bbl and see downside risks in mid-2017,” the brokerage house said.



Indian oil product demand growth has been weaker over the last few months (-3% YTD) which partly reflects the demonetisation impacts, although analysts are expecting a recovery going into the second quarter.



Global brokerage firm Jefferies said refining margins remain weak and volatile as the gasoline crack declined in all major refining centres this week. Crude oil prices are under pressure following another large build in US crude inventories and Saudi comments about not carrying the burden of production cuts alone. US product inventory draws have brought total stocks back within the five-year range.



