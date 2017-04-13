Investments in food processing stagnate

The government has claimed that some of the e-commerce players have recently evinced interest in investing in e-retail of food products after trading was fully opened up for the foreign direct investment ((FDI). However, in the back-end, the food processing sector has not seen much activity in terms of investment.



Industry watchers say that the entire food sector will improve when investment will flow into the back-end as well.



While announcing the 100 per cent FDI in trading of food products through channels, including e-commerce, the government had said in two years it wanted to double the food processing level of fruits and vegetables, which stood at 10 per cent.



After the opening up of trading, Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers have come up with proposals for investing in online retail of food products. But the investments that came into the food processing sector in the past one year have not shown any momentum.



Food processing is important in preserving the farm produce, avoiding wastage and providing good returns to the farmer.



As per the data from Venture Intelligence, private equity and venture capital investments in the food processing sector came down to $62 million between June 2016 and March 2017.



Between June 2015 and March 2016, the investments were relatively higher at $82 million.



Of the major investments, Peepul Capital and Ascent Capital invested in Maiyas Foods and Rabo Equity invested in Cremica. Premji Invest’s $25 million in ID Fresh Foods and Motilal Oswal’s $15 million in Ganesh Grains cannot be treated as FDI.



In the single M&A deal in the sector, Japanese Kagome Industries invested $9.3 million to buy the entire stake of Ruchi Soya in the JV Ruchi Kagome Foods India in May 2016.



“Allowing 100 per cent FDI in trading is good move. But if the agriculture sector has to really improve, India has to address the supply chain and aggregation issues related to farm produce.



“India has small farms and aggregating produce across several farms is a difficult task. States have different laws with regard to aggregation and procurement of food products. Some of them have modified APMC Act, while others have not. We need to have a standardised structure at the national level, which will make procurement easy,’ said Rajesh Srivastava, chairman and managing director of Rabo Equity Advisors.



According to Piruz Khambatta, chairman and managing director of Rasna and chairman of the CII national committee on food processing, FDI in trading alone will not solve the issues in the food sector. “The backbone of the sector is agricultural infrastructure and that is where we need more money and technology. We need world class farms for which private participation has to be allowed. Between the farm and the factory, logistics and cold chain has to improve so that we become competitive in food processing. “The transportation cost from two places in India is several times higher than that from China to India. This has made price of processed foods in India is higher than that in China,” he said.



The government had proposed to come up with a policy on contract farming in the last budget, but it is yet to see some action.



Meanwhile, the government has sought to modify the Model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in an attempt to meet industry requirement and resolve its worries.



Among key salient features of the new model APMC Act, the Centre has proposed abolition of fragmentation of market within the state by removing the concept of notified market area by APMC.



It has proposed giving freedom to farmers to sell their produce to buyers and at the place and time of their choice, to whom so ever and wherever they get better prices.



It has recommended provisions for single point levy of market fee across the state and unified single trading licence to realise cost-effective transactions.



Under the draft model law, licencee of private market yard, market sub-yard, electronic trading and direct marketing have been placed at the same level playing field with the market yards of APMCs.



