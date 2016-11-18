Investments from Cyprus to be taxed from April 2017

India and Cyprus on Friday signed the revised tax treaty under which capital gains tax will be levied on sale of shares on investments made after April 1, 2017, thus bringing the island nation at par with Mauritius.



The Union cabinet had in August approved the amendments in the double tax avoidance agreement (DTAA) with Cyprus, a popular tax heaven and third biggest source of FDI into India. The new DTAA provides for source-based taxation of capital gains arising from alienation of shares, instead of residence-based taxation provided under the existing bilateral treaty. However, a grand fathering clause has been provided for investments made prior to April 1, 2017, with respect to which capital gains would continue to be taxed in the country of which taxpayer is a resident.



The revised DTAA seeks to prevent black money coming to the country in the garb of FDI, tax evasion and round-tripping of funds.



“The new agreement expands the scope of ‘permanent establishment’ and reduces the tax rate on royalty in the country from which payments are made to 10 per cent from the existing rate of 15 per cent, in line with the tax rate under Indian tax laws,” a finance ministry statement read. It also updated the text of other provisions in accordance with international standards and consistent policy of India with respect to tax treaties.



