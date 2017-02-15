LoginRegister
InterContinental Group on an expansion spree

By Ritwik Mukherjee Feb 14 2017 , Kolkata

IHG, which has 29 hotels under four brands, will add 41 more

For InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world’s largest hotel chains, India is one of the third most important growth market, after the US and China. IHG, which, at present, has 29 hotels in India under four brands- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, will add 41 more in the country over the next three-five years or so. That’s not all. The leading hotel chain has also lined up an ambitious plan of having 100-150 hotels across India over the next 10 years, bringing in more brands from its global portfolio, said Shantha de Silva, head of South West Asia, IHG.

IHG has brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crown Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, IHG Rewards Club, Candlewood, Staybridge, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels and Hualuxe.

De Silva, who was here in connection with the opening of their first Holiday Inn hotel (called Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport) in eastern India, developed by the Kolkata-based leading realty player Jain Group, said that the global hotel chain will also tap the tier-II, tier-III cities and smaller towns in India with its various brands. The group already has two such new properties in the pipeline- one at Durgapur and another at Siliguri- both in West Bengal and with Jain Group as the developer.

Jain Group has already shelled out Rs 180 crore to develop Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport property and will be investing another Rs 500-550 crore to build the two new hotels at Durgapur and Siliguri over the next few years, said Rishi Jain, executive director, Jain Group. While the Kolkata property offers 137 rooms and 6500 sq ft of banqueting facility, the Durgapur Holiday Inn and Siliguri Holiday Inn will come up with 127 keys and 135/140 keys respectively with nearly 15000 sq ft of banqueting facility, said Jain.

Kenneth Scott, general manager, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, said they were looking at 58 per cent room occupancy in the initial months, plus the banqueting business. They were expecting business travelers and MICE to be the prime driver of business for the hotel, he said.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com

