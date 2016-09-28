Inter-connected Delhi women in Panama leaks

Among the many seemingly innocuous Indian names that have emerged from the Panama papers and offshore leaks dump, are two Delhi-based women, who prima facie appear to be deeply connected. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists database contains information on almost 320,000 offshore entities that are part of the Panama papers and the offshore leaks investigations.



The data covers nearly 40 years up to the end of 2015 and links to people and companies in more than 200 countries and territories. One of them is Lovely Raina Bhat, a shareholder and director in Beston Park Offshore Pte incorporated on November 27, 2007, in the British Virgin Islands connected to PortcullisTrust Net (BVI). She is also shown as a shareholder of Exotic Investment Properties, again registered in the British Virgin Islands, until very recently regarded as an ‘uncooperative tax haven.’



Similarly, another non-descript and faceless name is Suvigya Jain Singhi, which appears in the offshore leaks. Singhi is a director of Ness View Worldwide, a British Virgin Islands-registered company, along with a Bhagwati Devi, who is her moShe is also the wife of Santosh Singhi, long- standing CFO of an automotive company while Lovely Raina Bhat is the wife of Ajay Bhat, who was earlier working for a steel company.



When FC approached the employers of Santosh Singhi, they refuted, “any illegality or wrongdoing by Singhi in the course of discharging his duties as CFO of the company. If the family members are part of any leaks or database, then they are going through the process of cooperating with the relevant authorities.”



The papers, which were released earlier this year, were the largest data dump in history and shook governments and celebrities around the world when the documents revealed three prime ministers and 143 leading politicians among those hiding money in the offshore tax haven.



They included links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, and then British prime minister David Cameron. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and business tycoons K. P Singh and Vinod Adani, were names among 500 Indian individuals.



Prime minister Narendra Modi established a special investigative unit with staff from the Financial Intelligence Unit, Reserve Bank of India and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to investigate Indians named in the papers.



The Panama Papers reveal that Bhat is a director and shareholder of Beston Park Offshore Pte Ltd and a shareholder in Exotic Investment Properties Ltd with a registered address at Eros Garden, Suraj Kund Road, Faridabad, the address that she shares with her husband and many of the companies in which he is a stakeholder.



Interestingly, Suvigya Jain Singhi was a shareholder in Aadinath Infratech between 30/4/2007 and 18/2/2009 when she held 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.



As luck would have it, Lovely Raina Bhat also held 5,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each in the same company and was a director in the firm between 28/12/2006 and 10/5/2007.



The company's registered address is 112 Rakesdeep Building, 11 Commercial Complex, Gulmohar Enclave, New Delhi 110049.



But this association gets more complicated when one discovers that both these ladies were also connected through Alexure Securities Pvt Ltd incorporated on 12.6.2007.



Suvigya is shown owning 990 equity shares of Rs 10 each in the company where the dominant shareholder is an entity called Kheer Bhawani Securities with 535,000 equity shares and 11,000 preference shares.



Lovely Raina was a director on the board of this company between 19/7/2007 and 5/7/2013. The address of this company is the same as Aadinath Infratech Pvt Ltd and Lovely is also shown as a director on the board of Kheer Bhawani Trading Pvt Ltd (different from Kheer Bhawani Securities) between 1/12/2006 and 11/3/2011.



In January 2005, Suvigya Jain Singhi was appointed a director of Aakriti Structures Pvt Ltd, a company in which Bhat’s wife Lovely Raina Bhat, was also a director from December 2006. She remained a director until 2014.



In January 2006, Singhi became a director of ALA Financial Advisors and was joined on the board by Ajay Bhat when he was appointed a director of the company the following year.



After the failure of the overseas amnesty scheme last year, the government has embarked on yet another domestic income declaration scheme, which is viewed as morally corrosive by regular taxpayers.



Till recently, even this scheme, which closes on midnight of September 30, has not managed to draw in too much black money. It has obscure names and cases like the ones mentioned above in the long list of Panama Papers and Offshore Leaks that the government needs to check and scrutinise, for the devil may well lie in the detail.



