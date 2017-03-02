Insurers hike group health plan pricing

After bleeding for more than five years, insurance companies have started increasing the pricing of group health policies.



The industry believes that group insurance pricing will get fully rationalised in a couple of quarters.



The group health segment, dominated by corporate health insurance policies, have remained a pain area for every general and specialised health insurer for the past few years. Due to tough competition in the space, most insurers were not able to price the group policies rightly. While public sector general insurers with large and diversified business could afford to cope up with high loss ratios, many small insurance companies have been shrinking the size of their group health cover.



Since the insurance regulator came up with a proposal to get the insurance companies listed in the bourses, there has been an increased focus on plugging the losses in the group health segment.



“The realisation that we cannot go on with such losses have come among the insurance players. In the past couple of quarters, prices would have gone up by 40 to 50 per cent for some of the policies and this would continue for some more time. By the end of this year, we hope to see group health prices rationalised,” said G Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, New India Assurance Company.



With a health premium of Rs 6,000 crore, New India Assurance is the market leader in the segment followed by United India Insurance with a premium of Rs 4,200 crore. At an average the loss ratio of the large health players have been over 120 per cent, with some group policies even having claims ratio of 200 per cent.



“Companies who had made high claims ratio in the previous year have seen prices moving up. Rationalisation of pricing will take some more time and maybe by September quarter of next year, we expect all the premiums to move up to the level where we do not make losses,” said CR Vijayan, general manager, health, UII.



According to him, while medical inflation has been going up by 14 to 15 per cent every year, the premiums have not risen in the past five years. The government’s focus on providing health cover to people below the poverty line will increase the top line of the insurers. If not checked, this will only result in mounting losses. “Lately, there have been instances of firms changing their approach towards pricing such policies. While this may mean higher premiums for policyholders in the short term, it will help sustaining in the long term. It will also shift the focus to service,” said Bharti AXA General Insurance spokesperson.



However, premiums may not go up to the level where the insurance companies could make profits from underwriting group covers, due to the pressure from companies. In order to bring down the claims, insurers are looking at expanding wellness offerings like regular health check-ups.



They are also expanding their ‘preferred provider network’ of hospitals. A preferred provider network helps the insurance company to bargain for better pricing for the treatment undertaken by the customer at the hospital. The hospital too benefits from increased footfall. “It is a win-win situation for both the insurer and the hospital. We have PPN hospitals in 14 major cities. We are expanding this in more number of cities. This will help us bring down the claim amount,” said Vijayan. “Improved profitability in the health segment would help insurers invest in better technology and further improve the overall service levels,” added a Bharti AXA spokesperson.



Mukesh Kumar, executive director, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “we write a very small book of group health business on selective basis. We would like to see the pricing in this segment to improve so that we can increase our participation in this segment.”



