Insurance industry in a sweet spot

One may say demonetisation in a short-run impacts premium collection as people may adopt a wait and watch strategy till the position of cash liquidity eases out.



However, for the cases in which the renewal premium due date that falls between November 8 and ending December 31, the policy holders have additional 30 days of grace period i.e. 60 days from the due date to pay renewal premium. For example, as may be applicable, if the renewal premium is due on December 30, they can pay premium till February 28th.



But, the real glory is greater possibility of cultural shift of receiving premium payment via a banking or digital platform, which is a healthy development.



One of the positive impact expected from demonetisation move is that it will bring in those savings, which were otherwise parked into informal channel, thereby giving boost to the financial sector, including insurance. And by the way demonetisation has not changed the demographics of the country when it is estimated that 37 per cent of the population will be represented by the middle class earning population in India by 2025-26.



In the next phase, the government is likely to do its best to keep the public emotions optimistic, particularly for the masses.



This is already seen in the form of incentives for using digital platform and what is expected now is possible lower tax rates regime coupled with tax incentives to channelise savings.



To meet dual purpose of incomeprotection for individuals of the country and contribution to infrastructure development the most rewarding play for the policymakers will be by giving thrust to the life insurance industry.



So, to say insurance industry is actually in a sweet spot.



(The author is CFO, Edelweiss Tokio Life)



