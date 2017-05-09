Inspection fee typo leaves pulses imports stranded

It is a mistake that pulses importers could have done well without. A typo error led to panic reaction from importers in the last few days, as a result of which pulses imports were not cleared at ports.



The sudden pile up of these essential commodities led to the government swiftly moving in to control the damage.



The plant quarantine division of the agriculture ministry, which is responsible for checking quality of imported agricultural products coming to India, has notified that an inspection fees will be charged at Rs 1,500 a tonne.



“Actually it should have been Rs 150 a tonne, which is the prevailing rate of inspection. However it will be corrected on May 9 and importers are assured,” said a clearing agent in Mumbai asking not to be identified.



Many importers have just stopped taking delivery and there was confusion at ports in Mumbai, where the maximum volume of pulses arrive, trade sources said.



“Commodities trade is conducted on a very nominal margin and since volume is very high, it adds up to the revenue. Any disruption in supplies has also huge financial implications,” a pulses importer in Mumbai said.



The government has told importers not to make this an issue, also requesting them not to leak this information to the media, sources said.



While this issue may be solved quickly now that the flaw has been detected, pulses importers in particular have objected to the finance ministry’s decision to include service charge on freight of imported



commodities.



“It is unheard of. When freight is undertaken outside Indian territory, how can service tax be imposed,” asked a pulses



importer.



At least the government should exempt pulses from this levy, as it is adding Rs 3,000 crore to the total costs of imported commodities, which are ultimately passed on to consumers, he said.



The finance ministry since January 23 allowed service tax to be collected on import freight.



While these two actions of two different ministries are considered disruptive in pul­ses import, an order by the FSSAI with the objective of fastening the clearance of im­ported commodities, has earned laurels from clearing agents as well as importers.



The FSSAI notification issued last month said if the importer fails to make payment of sample testing fees within the stipulated 3 days, he will be charged a penalty of Rs 1,000 a day. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 5,000 a day.



It has also said an importer has to acknowledge on the next day if he is informed a second time about the date and time of inspection and has to be present on the scheduled day mention­ed. Failing which, the consignment will be “inspected in the absence of importer.”



In agriculture, pulses and edible oils are two major co­mmodities that are imported in huge volumes to meet the shortfall in domestic production. Pulses imports are estimated at 4-5 million tonnes per year while edible oils are pegged at about 14 million tonnes.



“Any disruption in impo­rts of these commodities ha­ve the potential to raise pric­es. So, the government nee­ds to be cautious in handling these commodities,” an industry executive said.



Despite a record crop of pulses, total import has increased 19.9 per cent to 5.67 million tonnes in FY17.



