Infy’s Panaya deal still stinks

Confirming Financial Chronicle's story line on how the Panaya deal was at the very kernel of the malfeasance in Infosys, the unidentified whistle blower, whose allegations were dismissed by chairman R Seshasayee at the presser, has sent a second complaint to Sebi chairman UK Sinha, creating consternation.



At the core is the acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya, which did not see long standing CFO Rajiv Bansal sign off, since he did not approve of the due diligence process followed. Soon after, in February 2015, Bansal quit after many years of being an Infosys groupie and was given a substantive severance package for keeping quiet about what was clearly a looming scandal.



The whistle blower now claims that Panaya was significantly overvalued and that some of Infosys's top executives had personal interests in the acquisition. Infosys, of course, remains steadfast in refuting all such allegations — "The insinuations being made are false, malicious and defamatory."



Infosys claims that a third-party valuation was done by Deutsche Bank. The mail hints at the severance pay being linked to the deal, something that even NR Narayan Murthy has been saying — hush money for competitive information was paid to Bansal. This notion too was rejected by Seshasayee at the press conference, using semantics of subjectivity to clear the air on this controversial issue.



In the same presser, when coaxed for an answer, he added that there will be no more Rajiv Bansals in Infosys, a tacit admission that something dirty had gone down. The second anonymous mail alleges that the $200 million paid for it was nearly 25 per cent more than the valuation that the firm got in a Series E funding round just a month prior to the acquisition. That funding, of $20 million, came from Israel Growth Partners (IGP), a private equity firm founded by two of Israel's most experienced global tech leaders.



Further, it speculates that Panaya underwent massive restructuring in 2013 and 2014, and it had a strong SAP connection. Incidentally, MD and CEO Vishal Sikka was head hunted from SAP AG in August 2014. Interestingly, Panaya automates SAP upgrades, and SAP co-founder and chairman Hasso Plattner is an investor in the firm.



Sikka, in an interview with media, had refuted this saying: "Hasso Plattner was an early investor in Panaya. That makes no difference. We were aware of the company many years before that. This is a man worth more than $10 billion. And 5-6 per cent in a $200-million deal is nothing."



With Ajay Tyagi appointed as Sebi chairman, it is now incumbent on him to lead the investigation into this scandal at Infosys, the odour of which is all pervasive. Ditto for Infosys, which must make its dealings with Panaya transparently clear.



