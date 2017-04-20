Infra: States can borrow from foreign agencies

In a major policy change, financially robust state government agencies can now directly access Official Development Assistance (ODA) for funding their infrastructure projects. State agencies have been delegated this flexibility given the lack of funding for large infrastructure projects in the domestic market.



Currently, state agencies have to route their applications through the Central government.



The new flexibility will ease funding constraints for state infrastructure projects, but it will also expose concerned agencies to foreign exchange and interest risks, pushing them to adopt a robust hedging policy, said experts. A large amount of money is required for financing infra projects, which can be raised either by issuing bonds in the domestic market or by accessing ODA. “While ODA is a long-tenor and cost-effective debt, it will expose state agencies to forex fluctuations and interest rate risks, which would necessitate a robust hedging policy,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research. Indian banks and financial institutions have already burnt their fingers by funding infrastructure projects during the UPA regime.



With non-performing assets (NPAs) mounting to Rs 6 lakh crore, banks have turned cautious in lending to the infrastructure sector.



But the Centre is pushing states to address their infrastructure bottlenecks so that the domestic industry’s global competitiveness could be increased.



The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved new guidelines in this regard.



The cabinet also allowed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a state government entity, to borrow directly ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for financing the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project. The project’s estimated cost is Rs 17,854 crore. JICA is expected to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,109 crore for the project.



