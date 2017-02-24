Infosys seen taking steps towards buyback

Infosys has sought shareholders' approval to change the company's Articles of Association, which may include a provision for buyback.



"The board has recommended the adoption of new Articles of Association of the company in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013 to the shareholders for approval," Infosys said in a BSE filing.



Infosys, which has liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents and investments worth Rs 35,697 crore on its books, has been under pressure from investors to utilise the amount either through share buyback or generous dividend.



Besides, the Infosys board on Thursday approved the recommendations of the nominations and remuneration committee for revising the remuneration to COO and director, U B Pravin Rao.



