LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Infosys seen taking steps towards buyback

By FC Bureau Feb 24 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Infosys has sought shareholders' approval to change the company's Articles of Association, which may include a provision for buyback.

"The board has recommended the adoption of new Articles of Association of the company in conformity with the Companies Act, 2013 to the shareholders for approval," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Infosys, which has liquid assets, including cash and cash equivalents and investments worth Rs 35,697 crore on its books, has been under pressure from investors to utilise the amount either through share buyback or generous dividend.

Besides, the Infosys board on Thursday approved the recommendations of the nominations and remuneration committee for revising the remuneration to COO and director, U B Pravin Rao.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Billion Rs question
    How to deal with Rs 700,000 crore non-performing assets with banks?

    The billion-rupee question now doing the rounds is how to deal with Rs 700,000 crore non-performing assets (NPA) with 42 scheduled Indian banks.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Interesting times

Russia’s ultra nationalist supreme leader, the all powerful Vladimir Putin ...

Susan Visvanathan

The problem called JNU

Reservation is a word that some administrators and intellectuals find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

That divine mosaic of art and science

Our old, inborn fancy to present complex explanations as a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter