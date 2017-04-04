Infosys justifies pay hike to COO Bala, Pai take Murthy line

Infosys on Monday vehemently defended the hike in chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao's compensation, saying the revision was arrived at after benchmarking the compensation against peers. It said the revision, as rolled out for several of its senior leadership team, is "focussed on making Infosys more competitive and is benchmarked against peers" and is critical to retaining key talent.



Barely two months after a face-off between founders and management on issues such as CEO salary hike and severance package to former employees, a fresh row has erupted between the two sides, this time over Rao's compensation. Infosys co-founder and former chairman N R Narayana Murthy had on Sunday criticised the hike in COO compensation, calling it "grossly unfair" for a majority of Infosys employees who get 6-8 per cent annual hike.



Echoing this view, former Infosys chief finance officer CFO V Balakrishnan on Monday said a pay hike for a top executive is "terrible for any leadership" when subordinates were being asked to "sacrifice" on wages. He reiterated the need for reconstituting the Infosys board, stating that the golden standards of governance and value system that Infosys was known for is "being decimated under the current leadership".



Ex-director T V Mohandas Pai also backed Murthy’s view, saying the salary in this case is "spectacular" but performance is not. Alleging that Infosys' board was "misguided", Pai said the ""fundamental problem" was the pay hike given earlier to CEO Vishal Sikka "without any justification", because of which other executives were also expecting higher pay. He said salary levels in India cannot be compared with that in the US.



However, Anil Singhvi, founder & chairman of Ican Investment Advisors and former MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said Murthy's comments are "highly uncalled for." In an Interview to a TV channel Singhvi said, "If we compare the hike in salary of Pravin Rao with the industry peers, it is not very high. So, I do not think he is making any valid point... If he is putting the pressure on the company to come out with a buyback, I can agree. I am completely with Mr Narayana Murthy on this...but attacking Pravin’s salary is uncalled for and a very ugly debate and mudslinging has started.”



The Infosys fell 1.11 per cent to Rs 1,009.45 on the BSE on Monday. On the NSE, the scrip fell 1.17 per cent to close at Rs 1,010.30.



In a statement issued on Monday, Infosys said it views Murthy's statement as "important feedback" and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the long-term interest of the company.



The firm justified the over 33 per cent rise in Rao's compensation, saying Infosys had undertaken a comprehensive survey of best practices and benchmarked senior management compensation with key Indian and global companies.



Infosys said the cash component has decreased by 10.6 per cent to Rs 4.6 crore from Rs 5.2 crore and it is only the performance-based portion that has been raised to 63 per cent from 45 per cent of the total compensation.



"Given the four-year vesting period of stock, the net increase in Pravin Rao's compensation for 2017-18 will be 1.4 per cent. This could go up to 33.4 per cent in year four, assuming similar grants are made in subsequent years based on company and individual performance," it explained.



Defending the decision, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said: "Pravin's commitment and contribution to the company have been immense, and his partnership over the past about three years has been critical to the successes and growth of our company."



He added that the decision "aligns the long-term interests of our leadership team with that of our shareholders".



Infosys contended that the proposal was placed before the shareholders and the recommendations have been approved by 67 per cent of the company's shareholders in a postal ballot.



Interestingly, only 24 per cent of the promoters had voted in favour of the resolution while the rest, including Murthy, abstained.



Faulting the compensation hike, Balakrishnan said in a TV interview: "I tell all subordinates that you have to sacrifice and you have to make sure your wage increase will be less, we have to cut costs while I will take 40-50 per cent increase (in compensation hike), I think it is terrible for any leadership to do."



He said Infosys chairman R Seshasayee should step down and the board reconstituted to ensure the governance and value system of the company are protected.



When asked if it was necessary for the promoters to go public on the issue, Balakrishnan said the board has been taking the feedback, but had not acted on the same.



I think there are a lot of engagements that happened in the non-public way, but that has not come into any resolution. They had been taking the feedback and not acting on it. That is why it is becoming public," he said.



Mohandas Pai argued that at a time when the salary for entry level software engineers had not been raised in the IT industry in India for the past seven years, it is totally wrong to hike the compensation for top-level executives.



"The starting salary for software engineers has not gone up for the past seven years; and the inflation in the last seven years is about 60 per cent," he said.



"I think unless people at the bottom (software engineers) get good, regular hike, paying people at the top for doing nothing...for a long period of time is totally wrong," Pai added.



Without naming Rao, he said, "That too we have been paying (compensation hike) for a person who has been in the company for 30 years."



"If somebody has done spectacularly well, then it's okay. Performance is not spectacular. Salary is spectacular," he said.



"You can't compare compensation levels with that in the US because employees (of Indian companies) are all here. A software engineer is paid Rs 3.5 lakh. A person who is COO gets paid Rs 12 crore or Rs 13 crore, 400 times. You have not raised the software engineer's salary for seven years," he said.



