Infosys to hire 10K US workers in 2 years

IT major Infosys seems to be reading Donald Trump’s lips. In what could possibly be the result of the US’s administration’s moves to restrict the H1B visa lottery, ensuring that more Americans are hired, India’s second largest IT services provider on Tuesday announced that it will be hiring 10,000 American workers over the next two years. As part of this initiative, Infosys will also open four new technology and innovation hubs across the US, focusing on cutting-edge technology areas, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud and big data.



These four hubs will not only be technology and innovation-focused, but will closely serve clients in key industries such as financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and energy, among others.



The first hub, which will come up in the American state of Indiana in August 2017, is expected to create 2,000 jobs by 2021 for American workers and will help boost Indiana’s economy, Infosys said in a statement.



“Infosys is committed to hiring 10,000 American technology workers over the next two years to help invent and deliver the digital futures for our clients in the United States,” Vishal Sikka, CEO, Infosys said.



“Learning and education, along with cultivating top local and global talent, have always been the core of what Infosys brings to clients; it is what makes us a leader in times of great change,” he added.



It may be noted that Donald Trump even before completing 100 days in office as US president, has made it clear repeatedly his intent to implement his election slogan of ‘Buy American, Hire American.’



Recently, he even issued an executive order directing his administration to look at ways to plug loopholes in the H1B Visa programme, where visas are granted through a lottery system.



While the US permits 65,000 H1B visas every year, an additional 20,000 visas are granted to those, who possess post graduation degrees from universities in the US.



The fact that over 50 per cent of these 85,000 visas gets allotted to Indian IT companies, within which a sizeable number are grabbed by top 3 IT majors, TCS, Infosys and Cognizant, has attracted a lot of attention.



“It’s so good to welcome Infosys to Indiana and to expand our growing tech ecosystem with the addition of their estimated 2,000 Hoosier jobs,” said Indiana governor, Eric J Holcomb.



“Indiana continues to put the tools in place, such as the Next Level Trust Fund and incentivising direct flights that allows us to attract and retain great companies like Infosys. In addition, our higher education institutions are producing a world class workforce, establishing Indiana as the innovation hub of the Midwest,” Holcomb added.



In filling these jobs, Infosys will hire experienced technology professionals and recent graduates from major universities and local and community colleges, to create the talent pools for the future.



To ensure that American workers are fully equipped to innovate and support clients in the rapid digitisation of all industries, it will also institute training programmes in key competencies such as user experience, cloud, artificial intelligence, big data and digital offerings, as well as core technology and computer science skills.



However, Infosys has termed the development as part of its continued legacy of a three-decade long investment across the US.



In the last three years, the company has renewed this focus by setting up an innovation hub in Silicon Valley in order to create an unique, open environment that encourages new ways of working, collaborating, thinking and delivering breakthrough next generation projects to clients, Infosys said in the statement.



“Since joining Infosys nearly three years ago, it has been my personal endeavour to help us get much closer to our clients and to co-innovate with them on their most important business problems,” Sikka, who himself has lived in the US for nearly three decades, pointed out.



“We can achieve this by enhancing our ability to attract and recruit local top talent across the United States, by harnessing the global scale of Infosys through software and platforms and by educating and training people in the necessary skills,” he added.



