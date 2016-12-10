Information and Communication policy to be formulated

The Centre will bring out an Information and Communication policy which will be formulated in consultation with states, Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said.



Speaking at a conference of state information ministers and top officials, he also announced a cash component of Rs 1 crore for the 'Most Film Friendly State' award that is given at the national awards.



The senior minister noted that while the government has a policy on areas ranging from trade to education, there has been no such policy with regard to information even after 69 years of Independence.



He emphasised on the importance of keeping people informed and aware while also adding that it is important that development issues are highlighted.



The Ministry of I&B would be formulating a draft National Information and Communication Policy to address the communication needs of the people, he said.



This daft would be then discussed with various state government before the final policy in this regard is created, he added.



At the event where Minister of State for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore and ministers of several states were present, Naidu said the broad objectives should be to enhance access to information and communication infrastructures and new technologies, especially in rural areas, to promote dialogue on development issues by all citizens and facilitate informed participation of people in setting development agenda and its execution.



Naidu also referred to Swachh Bharat Mission and the recent remonetisation initiative of the government and said both were socio economic transformational in nature with long term gain for the country.



The Minister also urged the states to do more effective campaigns under Swachh Bharat Mission. In order to encourage the ease of film shooting, the Minister announced a cash component of Rs 1 crore for the 'Most Film Friendly State'.



Currently the award carries a medal (Rajat Kamal) and a certificate only. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Naidu said he wants to ask the Congress whether it was with or against the fight against blackmoney.



Referring to Rahul Gandhi's comment that an earthquake would occur if he was allowed to speak on demonetisation issue in the House, the minister asked what was the message that was sought to be given.



