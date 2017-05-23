Inflation forecasting: No wheat and only chaff

Lucas critique nicely sums up the dilemma regarding macro variable forecasting in India, specifically inflation. RBI/MPC in its bi-monthly policy review gives quarterly projections for inflation and growth that is revised in subsequent reviews. Past data indicates that MPC/RBI closely follows the professional forecasters’ survey.



But even after all this, what is most important is the uncertainty surrounding the CPI forecast made by MPC. In our context, standard univariate ARIMA (autoregressive integrated moving average) time series forecasting or even macro modelling will not work. For example, generating forecasts under assumptions about exogenous variables such as oil prices, government spending, and global growth will throw up illusory or elusive forecasts or even both.



Under such circumstances, MPC may now seriously rethink of whether to give out short term or medium term inflation forecasts. While short term forecasts should be purely based on an excel based modelling as most of the market participants do, the medium term inflation forecasts could be generalized in terms of an econometric modelling.



This would not be a difficult exercise, as RBI presents 6 policies in a year. Also, the RBI should give out fan charts only twice during the year, that is in April and October. Our direct consequence of RBI inflation projection has been the movement in bond market yields. Our analysis shows that despite significant improving macro fundamentals between 2008 and 2017, yields in the Indian G-secs market have hardened. This is ironic as apart from India, Russia and South Africa, whose yields have hardened actually witnessed a significant deterioration in economic fundamentals. This contrarian trend of yields moving up in India needs to be examined in detail as this also impact monetary transmission in India.



We also estimate that GST will have neutral impact on headline CPI. Our current forecast based on seasonal trends now show inflation averaging in the lower band of 4-4.5 per cent for FY18, with a significant probability of the average being closer to 4 per cent. There could be some inflation numbers that could be closer to 2 per cent in the interregnum, and definitely below 2.5 per cent. The potential second round impact of the Pay Commission allowance adjustment on inflation continues to form a key argument for higher inflation numbers in future. This is weird when the implementation of higher allowances have not even taken place yet at the Centre.



The fears of increase in cereals, sugar, and protein rich items other than pulses are unwarranted to say the least, even if look at non-seasonally adjusted m-o-m increase in these items for FY17 and compare with trend averages.



The market view of distinction between the long-term and short term impact of GST on inflation is misleading. This is because the services component of CPI is inadequately represented to match the services component of the economy. Services sector component in CPI is around 20 per cent, whereas they account for almost 50 per cent of the total consumption basket in the economy.



(The author is group chief economic adviser, SBI)



