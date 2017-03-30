Industry divided on emission norms for motor vehicles

As a country we need to move to higher emission standards at the earliest to regulate the air pollutants from engines. If we look at the figures for vehicles growth over the last ten years across the board it is quite significant. Every year around 20 million vehicles, including two-wheelers, are sold in the country. If we take vehicles sales from 2007 to 2016, around 150.3 million vehicles were sold countrywide.



Although our vehicle penetration is very low, compared not only to developed countries but even developing countries, we are facing significant congestion and pollution problems in many cities across the country. This is clearly not sustainable in the long-term.



Looking at the current scenario it is understandable that vehicle emission standards are getting much more attention now than in the past. In essence, this is a global phenomenon and not unique to India.



Awareness



Customers are getting more and more aware about vehicle-related emissions and also sustainable transportation in future. Availability of required fuel is also an area that requires attention in order to have smooth rollout of emission norms across the country.



Bharat Stage emission standards were rolled out in a phased manner since 2000, first covering major cities and then extended to the rest of the country. This allowed vehicle manufactures and buyers to keep manufacturing and buying vehicles having different BS standards. Now we are moving towards implementing the consistent emission standards across the country, that is BS IV and BS VI. This is a good move which will address emissions across the country and also not give space for regulatory arbitrage.



The current issues with regard to the applicability of BS IV norms from April 1 on manufacturing or sale has divided the whole industry. It is a known fact that the automotive industry is capital intensive and there is a time lag between when OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) manufacture vehicles and their sale to end customers.



Since the notification issued by the government stressed upon manufacturing as opposed to sales of similar BS II and BS III vehicles, some OEMs were building BS-III compliant vehicles especially in two-wheeler, three wheeler and commercial vehicle segments, but not so much in passenger cars even in 2017 thinking that same protocol would be followed – that is time was given to sell the vehicles of lower emission standard post higher emission norms rollout.



Impact



The Supreme Court decision to ban the sale of BS-III compliant vehicles more from the standpoint of sustainability and betterment of society is good, but it will impact the automotive industry. It will also bring back the debate on the policies for the automotive industry and clarity within which these laws are framed including participation from the stakeholders. The automotive industry should have proactively reached out to regulators and other stakeholders after the notification which was issued in August 2015 to address the matter and explained to the authorities concerned about BS-III related inventory post manufacturing up to March 31. besides, regulatory authorities should have thought about applicability based on sale as opposed to production which would have allowed the automotive industry to start phasing out BS-III vehicles well before the effective date.



For the future it is important for all stakeholders to understand and engage upfront to address the issues and avoid regulatory knee jerk reactions which is not good from the investment and employment prospective.



(The writer is partner at Price Waterhouse and an auto expert)



