IndusInd-Bharat Financial deal would benefit both: Analysts

A buyout of the country’s largest micro finance institution (MFI) Bharat Financial Inclusion by private lender IndusInd Bank, if materialises, could be a win-win. According to analysts, a buyout of Bharat Financial (formerly SKS Microfinance) would provide IndusInd Bank a large distribution network, huge customer base, a quality loan portfolio, and help boost its growth and profitability margins.



Bharat Financial on the other hand could benefit by scaling up its business, get access to a host of banking products and cheaper access to funds.



Both IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial in their respective communication to stock exchanges termed reports of a deal between the two as ‘speculative’ but said they keep evaluating strategic opportunities for expansion of business. Also, there is no clarity if the deal will be an all-stock merger or a buyout by IndusInd Bank.



According to its website, Bharat Financial Inclusion has 80 lakh members, 1391 branches as on December 31, 2016. Speaking to Financial Chronicle, a top analyst specialising in MFIs said, “For IndusInd it is a great opportunity to acquire a large MFI distribution network and offer all the banking products to such a large client base. On the other hand if you recall, Bharat Financial was the only MFI applicant that did not get a banking licence and so a merger would give them complete access to a range of banking products.”



IndusInd Bank’s micro fina­nce book stands at about Rs 3,000 crore, which is nearly 2.5-3.0 per cent of its loan book. The bank is eyeing to take its micro finance portfolio to Rs 10,000 crore over 3 years, according to reports.



Another analyst said, “If the transaction happens, it will help IndusInd in meeting priority sector norms, get readymade pan-India distribution network and improve its profitability as MFI loans have higher yields. The ba­­n-k’s ability to reach out to mo­re customers would increase multifold. On the other ha­nd, Bharat Financial has a diversified shareholding so it will boil down to valuations.”



“MFI loans have a yield of 18-21 per cent while the average yield on a banking product is 10-10.5 per cent. So, a higher yield on assets will improve the profitability for IndusInd Bank,” said another analyst. By folding into a bank, there will be a direct benefit to the existing promoters of Bharat Financial, he added. Promoters hold 1.66 per cent while 98.33 per cent is held by public incase of Bharat Financial.



“For private banks, the dir­e­ct lending through busin­e­ss correspondents is upwa­rds of Rs 10,000 crore. The portfolios of MFIs are good. The business corresponde­n­ts do the due diligence while giving loans. Such acquisitions will help banks in wid­e­ning the base,” said a banker.



Last July, IDFC Bank had acquired Tamil Nadu-based MFI Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance for an undisclosed am­ount in an all cash deal. The 30-year-old, Trichy-he­a­dquartered Grama Vidiyal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of IDFC Bank and also acts as a business correspondent (BC) for the bank. Rajiv Lall, founder, MD and CEO of IDFC Bank at that time had said the bank is open to acquiring a few more MFIs and would use the organic and inorganic route to become a mass retail bank in five years.



The acquisition gave IDFC Bank access to 1.2 mi­l­lion rural and semi-urban households and a network of 319 units spread across 65 districts of TN, Kerala, Pon­dicherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat and MP which will act as BCs to IDFC Bank offering customers the full range of liability, credit products and doorstep banking.



