IndiGo, SpiceJet eye more night flights

Domestic carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet are eyeing more night hour flights on high-density Gulf routes as they want to shore up their fleet utilisation.Since the airlines find it commercially unviable to operate flights locally during night time, they want to fly to lucrative foreign destinations like Dubai, Sharjah and Doha. The higher aircraft utilisation is expected to reduce overall operating cost and offer cheaper fares on their network.An industry executive not wishing to be identified said SpiceJet has plans to double its connections from various Indian cities to Dubai from 10 flights a day now. Similarly, IndiGo is targeting a higher share on international routes.Former India head of Qatar Airways and an aviation veteran Rajan Mehra gave a thumbs up for these plan. “Not only it is a good strategy, it is necessity. Now, Indian carriers will have to look towards flying abroad to make money given their large fleet,” he said.As per the latest government data, India-UAE traffic accounted for about 35 per cent of the total 13.29 million passengers who flew to and from India during April-June quarter of 2016. Among the UAE countries, Dubai has the largest share with maximum international passengers flying on the Dubai-Mumbai route followed by Dubai-Delhi and Dubai-Kochi.Improving asset utilisation is one of the key strategies by airlines to become more efficient in the face of intense competition which keeps pressure on the yield. Jet Airways, for instance, has increased its aircraft utilisation to 13.6 hours a day thus increasing seat capacity without adding aircraft.“To give you a ballpark understanding of what it does, taking 11.2 to 13.6 translates into an equivalent close to 12 aircraft capacity and for 12 aircraft capacity you are not deploying any capital and you are sweating your assets better,” Jet Airways CFO Amit Agarwal told analysts in a post-result conference call last month.With demand for more seat entitlements between India and the Gulf & West Asian nations rising, India is expected to hold bilateral talks with these countries. To begin with, it will initiate discussions with Dubai and has asked domestic airlines to give their seat requirement on India-Dubai sector. The consultation with Qatar, Sharjah and other countries are expected to happen later.Since the new civil aviation policy (NCAP-2016) provides for renegotiation of bilateral air traffic rights with foreign countries only when the designated carriers from two sides have used up 80 per cent of the entitlements, a panel under the cabinet secretary has been tasked to suggest strategy for talks with countries like Qatar where the criteria for holding talks is not fulfilled.“Talks with Dubai should happen in a month’s time. We have received request from other countries too but it will be considered only after the committee under cabinet secretary decides so,” a ministry official said.