LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

India's GDP growth likely at 7.1% in 2017-18: HSBC

By PTI Feb 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
India is expected to clock a GDP growth of 7.1 per cent in 2017-18 as the country gets sufficiently remonetised and the schemes in the Budget play a supportive role, says an HSBC report.

The uptick in the growth numbers would be largely driven by the remonetisation process which is expected by April end as this in turn would boost the consumption levels in the country.

"We expect GDP to grow at 7.1 per cent year-on-year in 2017-18, up from 6.3 per cent in 2016-17, as the country gets sufficiently remonetised (by April-end), and consumption moves back to pre-demonetisation levels," HSBC India Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari said.

Growth numbers will be largely consumption driven as investment is expected to be a drag.

"We believe that investment, which tends to be sensitive to policy uncertainty, will continue to remain weak, keeping growth at an arm's length from the cherished 7.5-8 per cent levels," Bhandari said.

On the Reserve Bank's monetary policy stance, the report said the room for a rate cut is "dwindling".

"With oil on the climb, pressure from higher government wages and Fed rates expected to rise, the space for rate cuts is quickly dwindling. We expect one final 25 bps rate cut in the cycle," Bhandari said.

On December 7, the central bank kept interest rate unchanged despite calls for lowering it and also lowered the economic growth projection by half a percentage point to 7.1 per cent in the first policy review post demonetisation.

It will hold its next monetary policy meet on February 8.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Payback time
    The government has not disappointed those who stood by demonetisation

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley did not disappoint those who unwaveringly stood by the Modi government’s decision to demonetise high value currency.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Go on, spread some happiness around

You are cool, calm and collected when you comprehend your ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter