India's business culture is on trial in London court

No prime minister has dedicated as much energy to boost international investment in India as Narendra Modi. Make in India is at the heart of his mission and his drive to improve our ranking in the ease of doing business index has yielded real progress.



But the prospects of his personal crusade could be sabotaged in a UK High Court of Justice hearing on Wednesday when one of the leading global banks and one of the country’s most successful auto parts manufacturers will face accusations of negligence, fraud and cheating.



In the dock is Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and its client Castex Technologies, formerly Amtek India, which makes components for the global automobile industry. It will be India’s reputation as a place where foreign investors can do business without fear of manipulation, corruption and theft that will be on trial.



SCB has been sued by a group of seven Cayman Islands based hedge funds — Pine River Asia Master Fund, Pine River Master Fund, Highbridge International, Arrowgrass Master Fund, Basso Holdings, Northwest Fund and Northwest Warrant Fund — which have accused the lender of failing to protect them from what they believe was a conspiracy by Castex and its agents to manipulate the company’s share price and swindle them out of $130 million.



The money was invested in Castex, when the hedge funds bought a convertible bond promoted by Standard Chartered Bank in 2012.



The bond was issued when the company’s shares were trading around a constant and stable Rs 50 and the company’s prospects looked less perilous than they did three years later when, like many global Indian firms, it was weighed down by debt.



Under its terms the bond would be automatically converted into shares in Castex if its share price suddenly soared above Rs 170 and remained there for a month.



These funds bought a derivative instrument called an ASCOT bond from Standard Chartered Bank on a foreign currency convertible bond issued to Castex in 2012 worth $130 million, with an annual coupon of 6 per cent.



The bond allowed the funds options to pay the remaining value of the bond and get shares of Castex should they chose to exercise the bond. Yet, the annual coupon was to be paid out to the bank that had underwritten the bond.



However, unlike most other convertible bonds, Castex bond had a clause that the company could call for a mandatory conversion, provided the price exceeded 130 per cent of the holding value, which came to about Rs 171 a share. Bondholders claim that the risk of mandatory conversion resided with the bank, given they paid an annual 5 per cent of the bond value to retain their option.



By pushing this equity to the hedge funds, the bank would recover its $130 million, but the funds would be left with shares that fetch 5-10 cents per dollar, or 5-10 per cent of the amount they pay. On Friday, Castex closed at Rs 9.45.



London's Financial Times reporting on the high profile case recently stated that “the hedge funds allege the company, Castex Technologies, manipulated its own share price so it could force the conversion of its convertible bonds into equity. The dispute stems from a period between March and July 2015, when Castex’s share price rose steeply before falling just as dramatically. The hedge funds say in court papers that the swings are “consistent only with manipulation” and are “suspicious.”



Castex had issued $130 million in bonds in 2012, with the British bank as the lead arranger. Standard Chartered then sold the hedge funds a type of call option called “asset-swapped convertible option transactions”, or Ascots. Pine River also owns some bonds directly. Under the bonds’ terms, Castex was entitled to convert them into equity at a fixed price if its share price exceeded Rs130, an amount more than twice its average trading level, after April 5 2015 for 30 consecutive trading days.



During share price swings in mid-2015, the stock reached as high as Rs344 in July. Given its parlous finances, the global contraction of the automobile industry and its pressing need to restructure its vast borrowing to continue servicing its loans, the chances of this happening were slim to infinitesimal. But that is exactly what happened. Suddenly and inexplicably, its stock price rocketed beyond Rs 170, continued to climb further and stayed at the price required for a debt to turn into a boon. Once the conversion criterion was met, the shares duly slumped back down to below its earlier equilibrium and a more realistic price of Rs 12.



In the space of four weeks, the hedgies watched helplessly as their investment was rendered almost worthless in what almost everyone in the Indian markets knew was a share manipulation scam. When they realised what was going on, the hedgies called their Standard Chartered colleagues in panic to ask what was going on, but no one answered the phone. At an initial hearing of the case on July 29, Institutional Investor reported that SC failed to persuade the court to split the two questions underpinning the lawsuit into two cases. Doing so would have directed scrutiny of the bank's sales and marketing efforts from any question of stock price manipulation.



India’s markets are no place for the timid or unwary, but the country and its growth prospects will be the losers if they are not seen as a level-playing field where the game is played by an accepted set of rules enforced by a trusted umpire. Asked what the chances were that Castex’s shares could have scaled the heights they did on genuine market demand alone, one seasoned figure put it succinctly, “Zero.”



It was, of course, an open secret in the market. Everyone knew the price would rise above Rs 170 and many cashed in as it soared.



They all knew a classic ruse when they saw one and they all knew the modus operandi. A handful of brokers and players are recruited, told how much stock to buy and when and reassured any losses will be reimbursed. Their spree generates a high volume of trade and nudges the share price north. The market clocks that it’s a ripe convertible bond, notes the target price for conversion and joins the free for all.



Several seasoned traders said that a top rogue stockbroker, who operates through a set of front entities despite being banned from the capital markets for 15 years, was telling all to buy Castex.



Standard Chartered Bank, meanwhile, had bigger fish to fry, you might say. The Castex conversion was a toddler compared with the vast scale of the bank’s growing losses and book of stressed assets and bad loans. Perhaps they did. The bank has a history of reckless trading and lending in India. They almost sank in the original Harshad Mehta securities scam and had to send a forensics team to clean up the books.



Over the last year it has carried out a purge of its senior leadership in a bid to limit its exposure to $320 billion of risk-weighted assets, with Bill Winters replacing Peter Sands. As part of the reshuffle, Jaspal Bindra, who was heading the bank’s Asia business, also left. Earlier this year, Standard Chartered reported a loss of $981 million from its India operations as loan impairments, including restructured loans across its India portfolio, surged almost eightfold to $1.3 billion in 2015 from $171 million in 2014. In November, Bloomberg reported that about $5 billion in advances Standard Chartered made to Indian borrowers had been internally classified as being at risk of default. This includes the $2.5 billion that Standard Chartered lent to the Essar group.



In a December interview, Winters said that the wholesale lending mistakes made by Standard Chartered in India are well-documented and added that the bank was dealing with it. “The teething realisation is that we have to deal with the problems that are dragging the earnings down, even though it is a very small subset. We said that of the $320 billion of risk-weighted assets, we will sell $20 billion. In that $20 billion, there is a chunk of concentrated Indian exposures,” said Winters. “Bulk of our banking business in India is completely unaffected by these small concentrations of lending that has gone bad,” he added.



PM Modi has made an energetic start and tackled many of the blockages in the way of investment. It’s now time, if he wants the world to truly believe India is safe for trade, that he turned his gaze on the bent banks and rogue bulls of Dalal Street.



