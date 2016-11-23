Indian wealth shrinks 0.8%

Hit by adverse currency movements, household wealth in India, one of the fastest going economies in the world, has decreased by $26 billion, 0.8 per cent in dollar terms, to 3.099 trillion in the current year compared with 2015, according to the latest report by a top global financial services company.



According to the ‘Global Wealth Report’, compiled by Credit Suisse Research Institute, while wealth has been rising in India, not everyone has shared in this growth. “There is still considerable wealth poverty, reflected in the fact that 96 per cent of the adult population has wealth below $10,000 in the country,” the report said.



“At the other extreme, a small fraction of the population (0.3 per cent of adults) has a net worth over $1,00,000,” the report added, noting that due to India’s large population, this translates into 2.4 million people.



As per the report, the country has 2,48,000 adults in the top 1 per cent of global wealth holders, a 0.5 per cent share. “By our estimates, 2,260 adults have wealth over $50 million, and 1,040 have more than $100 million,” it said.



However, in its forecast for India, the report said that in terms of ranking, India will probably jump to 12th spot from its current position of 14th – overtaking Switzerland and Taiwan – in the next five years.



Overall, the Asia Pacific region in 2016 saw wealth increase by 4.5 per cent to nearly $80 trillion. “China and India were hit by adverse currency movements and as a result, their household wealth fell by 2.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent to $23 trillion and $3 trillion, respectively,” it noted.



Among other major econ­o­mies in the region, wealth in Australia remained largely unchanged (decline of 0.2 per cent) and South Korea witnessed an increase of 1 per cent.



Globally, the wealth stood at $256 trillion – a rise of 1.4 per cent from a year ago. The Credit Suisse report noted that rise in global wealth is in line with the increase in the world’s adult population with average wealth per adult remaining constant at $52,800.



According to the seventh edition of the Credit Suisse Research Institute’s global wealth report, in the past 12 months, global wealth has risen by $3.5 trillion to $256 trillion, which represents an increase of 1.4 percent. However, wealth creation has merely kept pace with population growth. As a result, in 2016, wealth per adult was unchanged for the first time since 2008, at approximately $52,800. Among the major economies, the USA and Japan were able to generate substantial additional wealth, while the UK recorded a significant decline as a result of currency depreciation.



According to Credit Suisse, while developing economies are likely to outpace the developed world in terms of wealth growth, they will still only account for just under a third of growth over the next five years. “They (developing nations) currently account for around 18 per cent of global household wealth, against just 12 per cent in 2000,” the wealth report said. “China is expected to account for more than half of this growth, with over 7 per cent coming from India,” it added.



Credit Suisse said the USA is likely to remain the engine of global wealth growth in coming years, with the total tally reaching $112 trillion by 2021 – $28 trillion more than in 2016. Further, the report noted that countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China and India, currently host more than 32,000 ultra high net worth individuals against nearly 30,000 in Europe.



“This difference in favour of APAC will increase further, and by 2021, the region is expected to add another 17,000 ultra high net worth individuals to reach a total of nearly 49,000, 39 per cent of whom will be from China (against 34 per cent today),” Credit Suisse said.



The report further establishes that wealth inequality, measured by the share of the wealthiest 1 per cent and wealthiest 10 per cent of adults, as compared with the rest of the world's adult population, continues to rise. While the bottom half collectively own less than 1 per cent of total we­a­lth, the wealthiest top 10 per cent own 89 per cent of global assets.



Moreover, since the beginning of the century, emerging economies have significantly influenced the global allocation of wealth. In 2000, emerging economies accounted for a mere 12 per cent of global wealth, but have contributed nearly 25 per cent towards global growth since. Today, emerging nations are home to 18 per cent of the world's ultra-high net worth population. China alone accounts for 9 per cent of the top decile of global wealth holders, which is well above France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



Besides the recurring themes, the report also sheds light on the most significant trends at the bottom of the global wealth pyramid. Currently, an estimated 9 per cent of adults globally are net debtors, which is without a doubt a worrying development.



