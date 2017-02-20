Indian visitors’ number to US set to increase by 72% in 2015-21

Brand USA, an agency tasked to promote America as tourist destination, remains bullish on Indian visitors, notwithstanding the anti-immigrant pitch of US president Donald J Trump. At present, only 5.5 per cent of Indian tourists visit the US. But the US expects a consistent growth in arrivals from India in coming years. As per one estimate, the number of Indian visitors will go up by 72 per cent between 2015 and 2021. Christopher L Thompson, president and CEO, Brand USA, who was recently in India, in an interview with Noor Mohammad said the growing bonhomie between the two governments is driving bilateral tourism. Excerpts:



How is the flow of Indian visitors to the US?



Some 1.126 million Indians visited the US in 2015 and spent $11.8 billion there. While India ranked 11th in terms of number of visitors, Indians held 7th position in spending. While the number of visitors jumped by 17 per cent in 2015 over 2014, the amount of spends saw an increase of 8 per cent.



In the first half of 2016, there was a 7 per cent growth in number of visitors from India. As per projections by the US department of commerce, the number of Indian visitors will grow 9-10 per cent per year during 2015-21.



Are good relations between governments encouraging tourism?



Yes. The good relations are also driving the growth in number of Indian visitors to the US. According to a recent survey, 21 per cent of the Indian respondents said they would visit the US in three months, 20 per cent in 3-6 months, and 27 per cent in the next 6-12 months. Another 25 per cent said they would go to the US in 1 to 3 years.



To make the travel easy, 11 per cent of India-US flights are non-stop and the rest have just one stop on the way.



What is your outlook on growth prospects?



At present, Indians’ first tourist destination is Asia, followed by Europe. The US is the No 1 long-haul market for Indian tourists. We are showcasing the US as a tourist destination. A 43-minute IMAX film focused on our national parks was premiered in Mumbai last year, the 100th anniversary of our national parks.



The US, at present, has a relatively low share (5.5 per cent) of the Indian market. But we hope 72 per cent cumulative increase in the number of Indian visitors by 2021.



n What is the purpose of your visit?



India is one of our most productive markets. I am here for two reasons – one the annual South Asian travel and tourism exchange show at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, and second, a travel and tourism partnership.



Last year, our governments agreed to have a travel and tourism partnership year, meaning we are going to have a year of bilateral conversations about how do we grow our respective travel and tourism industries. That means Indians travelling to the US and Americans coming to India. It is focused on bringing people and cultures together.



What’s your strategy to attract more Indian visitors?



Other than continuing to look increasingly towards the government-to-gove­rnment ties, we are engaged in promoting the US directly to consumers and are also working with tour operators and travel age­nts.Indian traveller is one of the most engaged travellers. They come and look for excitement. They look for shopping, restaurants and national parks. They love museums. We will market US as a tourist destination more aggressively.



