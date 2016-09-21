Indian students drag FB to court

The recent changes in the privacy policy of Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp have run into trouble in India. WhatsApp recently updated its privacy policy to share data with Facebook and allow targetted commercials and direct messages from business houses.



The move evoked negative reactions from different corners of the world with the European Union, as well as the US Federal trade commission, examining whether the users have been wronged while a German consumer group even threatened to sue the company.



Now Bloomberg has reported that two students from India have legally challenged Facebook Inc, demanding a rollback of the changes to WhatsApp’s privacy policy, which, according to the duo, put the rights of millions of users under threat.



Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi have filed a PIL at the Delhi High Court, asking to wind back the recent policy updates by WhatsApp. In their petition, Singh, who’s a 19-year-old engineering student, and 22-year-old Sethi said the changes compromise the security, safety and privacy of data that belongs to the users. The duo urged the court to order the government to frame specific guidelines for messaging apps to safeguard users’ privacy.



A two-judge bench examining the petition issued notices to WhatsApp, Facebook, the Union government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), asking them to document their stand for the court. The case is due to come up later this week.



WhatsApp had said the changes announced last month were compliant with the law and it was giving users time to react, even letting them turn off data sharing with Facebook.



The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.



In a brief hearing in the court last week, WhatsApp said it doesn’t intend to share user content with Facebook except user names and phone numbers. The company said use of the app is voluntary.



Facebook has a history of lawsuits over user privacy and advertising. In a 2011 settlement with the FTC, the company agreed that it would always ask users for permission before making changes to its privacy practices. The FTC is looking into whether WhatsApp’s recent changes violated that agreement.



A lot is at stake for Facebook in India, where it has close to 150 million users, its biggest base outside the US. Research firm eMarketer said India would soon have the world’s largest Facebook population. WhatsApp has over 70 million users in India, according to a SimilarWeb report in May.



When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, users worried that it would change the nature of the app, which had been free of advertising. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum said at the time that nothing would change in terms of privacy for users.



In a recent blog post about the changes, WhatsApp told users that their encrypted messages would stay private and that no one else can read them.



“Not WhatsApp, not Facebook, nor anyone else. We won’t post or share your WhatsApp number with others, including on Facebook, and we still won’t sell, share, or give your phone number to advertisers," the company said.



Singh and Sethi said the term “user consent” is meaningless in India, as most users aren’t equipped to read or comprehend the consequences of the privacy policy changes. WhatsApp attracted a substantial user base through its assurance of complete privacy and its recent changes were a breach of users’ trust, they said.



