Indian seafarers get income-tax exemption

By Ritwik Mukherjee Apr 14 2017 , Kolkata

Indian seafarers, sailing aboard foreign ships outside India for more than 182 days a year, will now get income-tax exemptions.

The Union finance ministry through a circular no: 13/2017 and signed by Subhash Jangala, under secretary, the department of revenue, central board of direct taxes (CBDT), has issued a clarification regarding liability to income-tax in India for a non-resident seafarer receiving remuneration in NRE (non-resident extern­al) account maintained with an Indian bank.

The I-T exemption has be­en a long pending dema­nd of the leading merchant navy unions – the Maritime Union of India (MUI) and the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI).

“The latest decision by the finance minister respo­n­d­ing to our demand, is a huge boost for over 1.3 lakh Indian seafarers, as tax-free income has always been an added attraction for Indian merchant navy workforce, which contributes nearly $40 million annually to our country’s exchequer,” said Amar Thakur, general secretary, MUI.

Interestingly, a judgment by the Kolkata I-T tribunal in August 2016 had earlier mandated Indian merchant navy workforce to pay taxes in India, which shattered the morale of Indian seafarers.

Both, MUI and NUSI joi­n­tly challenged the tribu­n­al’s decision in August 2016 in the Calcutta High Court. MUI and NUSI had also sought Centre’s intervention in the interest of Indian seafarers through a series of meetings with CBDT chairman, the minister of state for shipping and the minister of state for finance.

