Indian oil stocks surge on OPEC production cut deal

The first oil supply cut decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since 2008 led to further gains in the stocks of domestic upstream oil and gas companies apart from companies providing offshore oil & gas drilling service and equipment suppliers for offshore drilling.



Sustaining the overnight gains made on Wednesday after OPEC agreed to cut crude oil production from January 1, international crude oil futures traded around $50 per barrel at 7 pm on Thursday with WTI crude futures priced at $50.40 per barrel while Brent crude futures priced at 50.47 per barrel.



The current crude oil futures price is almost double of $26.05 per barrel that it had slumped to on February 11, 2016 leading to a negative impact on economies of oil producing countries worldwide like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil, Norway



The gainers among the upstream oil and gas companies on Thursday included GAIL (3.51 per cent), Oil India (2.25 per cent), ONGC (1.11 per cent) while Cairn India fell 1.05 per cent on profit taking after the stock price rose in early trade. Companies providing offshore service, equipments for oil & gas drilling have gained more in the past two sessions.



On Thursday the gainers were Aban Offshore (4.01 per cent), GOL Offshore (8.82 per cent), Dolphin Offshore (6.19 per cent), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company(5.03 per cent) while Alphageo India closed 0.40 per cent lower as there was some profit taking on the counter towards the close of the trade for the day. Speciality chemicals maker for oil drilling Vikas WSP rose 7.43 per cent.



However, shares of oil refining and marketing companies had mixed results with HPCL down 4.90 per cent, BPCL down 2.20 per cent per cent and Indian Oil Corporation was down 2.60 per cent while Reliance Industries was up 0.45 per cent.



OPEC member countries for the first time in 8 years agreed to curtail crude oil production by 1.2 million barrel per day to 32.5 million barrels per day (mn b/d) from January 1, 2017 to balance global crude supply and demand.



OPEC’s agreement is apparently contingent on a reduction in supply by major non-OPEC producers to the extent of 0.6 mn b/d, including 0.3 mn b/d from Russia; OPEC is scheduled to meet key non-OPEC countries on December 9.



After an initial rise in the crude oil price in the past two days, analysts expect the rice recovery not sustainable beyond USD 60-65 per barrel due to subsequent price driven growth in US production, rising production from Brazil, recovery in production in Canada and commissioning of the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities Research.



Tarun Lakhotia, analyst, Kotak Institutional Equities Research said, “Operating costs (including levies) of the US shale companies and international oil majors have fallen significantly over the past two years, driven by deflation in costs and improvement in efficiencies. In our view, low operating costs, quicker time-to-market of US shale oil and resilient production from other non-OPEC countries will restrain OPEC’s ability to manage oil prices.”



“The likely stabilisation and subsequent price-driven growth in US production over the next 12 months and the recent increase in deployment of rigs in the US shale regions will translate into higher production in about five-to-six months,” Lakhotia said.



“The proposed production cut by OPEC includes 0.49 mn b/d by Saudi Arabia, 0.21 mn b/d by Iraq, 0.14 mn b/d by UAE, 0.13 mn b/d by Kuwait and 0.1 mn b/d by Venezuela,” an analyst from Kotak Institutional Equities Research said.



Iran, Libya and Nigeria are likely to be exempted from production cuts, given country-specific issues of past sanctions, civil unrest and militancy.



