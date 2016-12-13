Indian oil, gas stocks jump

Indian oil and gas sector stocks have been impacted by the Opec decision last month to reduce global oil supply from January 1, 2017, leading to around 20 per cent rise in crude oil price since November 29, 2016. While domestic oil exploration, offshore drilling and allied services stocks have surged in the range of 10 to 20 per cent since November 29 on prospects of higher revenue generation on more expensive crude oil prices, select refineries and aviation stocks have seen correction in the range of 5 to 10 per cent last fortnight.



On Monday, Indian’s biggest oil exploration company ONGC closed with a gain of 1.43 per cent at Rs 311.30 per share on BSE while Cairn India and Oil India also gained marginally. The offshore oil drilling rig service providers and allied service providers, lying idle due to low crude oil price and oil glut in the international market, have seen a sharp rise in their share prices, as they rose further on Monday led by Aban Offshore (4.84 per cent), Dolphin Offshore (14.50 per cent), GOL Offshore (11.32 per cent), Hindustan Oil Exploration (4.62 per cent) and Asian Oil Field Services (3.61 per cent).



Stocks of oil refineries were further down on Monday led by HPCL (-4.25 per cent), BPCL (-3.73 per cent), Indian Oil Corporation (-2.25 per cent) while Reliance Industries closed flat with a marginal gain of 0.17 per cent. Even aviation stocks plunged on Monday, continuing the downward trend since the OPEC decision with Jet Airways down 3.69 per cent, Spicejet down 1.73 per cent and Interglobe Aviation plunging by 2.30 per cent. Crude oil prices surged further on Monday, as in the latest meeting over the weekend between OPEC and 11 non-OPEC countries like Russia, Mexico, Malaysia, Brunei, it was agreed that they would also reduce oil production from January 1, 2017 by 558,000 barrel a day from January 2017. This is the first oil supply cut decision by Opec since 2008 and experts feel crude oil futures could touch a high of $60 per barrel in the interim and may even go as high as $70 per barrel.



Crude oil futures price gained another 4.5 per cent on Monday at 7 pm IST with Brent crude at $ 56.64 per barrel and WTI crude at $ 53.88 per barrel (against $ 45.23 per barrel on November 29) as non-OPEC members also agreed to cut oil production.



Indian equity market benchmark Sensex fell by almost a per cent or 231 points, as a sharp rise in crude oil price, which went up to the highest level since July 2015, did impact sentiments in the market along with the forthcoming US Federal Reserve meeting starting on Tuesday. Oil price rise is being closely monitored by the Indian central bank too as its December bi-monthly monetary policy statement took note of the surging crude oil price after OPEC’s historic production cut announcement and said “Crude prices have firmed after the OPEC’s decision to cut output.”



Analysts said rising crude oil prices was one of the factors for RBI to hold rates while maintaining accommodative policy stance as the central banks saw it stoking inflation.



Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets said, “The RBI remains worried about the inflation outlook, as it listed several of its worries on the inflation front, including higher crude, as RBI continues to believe that there are upside risks (although lower than before) to its 5 per cent consumer price inflation (CPI) forecast for March 2017. Higher crude oil prices could also impact other manufacturing sectors like paints, fertilisers, tyre, automobile and tyre, which are used by products of crude oil. With surging crude oil demand and rupee also weakening against the US dollar, India’s import bill in rupee terms may go up if oil sustains above $55 per barrel in 2017 and could be negative for the equity market in the New Year. At the same time oil exploration, drilling and allied services companies are going to benefit, as the crude price surge has come after lows of $26.5 per barrel seen in February 2016.



The current crude oil futures price in the range of $53 to $56 per barrel is more than double of $26.05 per barrel that it had slumped to on February 11, 2016, leading to a negative impact on economies of oil producing countries worldwide like Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and Norway. “India’s oil and gas industry will benefit from strong consumption growth in petroleum products in 2017, while profitability in the oil exploration and production segment will remain weak,” Fitch Ratings said in a recent report. But analysts see the crude oil price recovery not sustainable beyond $60-65 per barrel due to subsequent price-driven growth in US production, rising production from Brazil, recovery in production in Canada and commissioning of the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities Research.



Tarun Lakhotia, analyst, Kotak Institutional Equities Research said, “Operating costs (including levies) of the US shale companies and international oil majors have fallen significantly over the past two years, driven by deflation in costs and improvement in efficiencies. In our view, low operating costs, quicker time-to-market of US shale oil and resilient production from other non-OPEC countries, will restrain OPEC’s ability to manage oil prices.”



