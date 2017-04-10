LoginRegister
Indian, Chinese navies rescue merchant ship

By Gautam Datt Apr 10 2017 , New Delhi

While India and China were sparring over the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, their navies jointly foiled a piracy attempt on a cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden and saved 19-member Filipino crew.

Indian warships INS Mumbai, INS Tarkash, INS Trishul and INS Aditya were headed to the Mediterranean for a routine mission when they received a distress call from a foreign vessel, MV OS 35 in the Gulf of Aden. The crew informed about a pirate attack. The merchant vessel was coming from Kelang in Malaysia and was scheduled to reach Aden port.

The Indian warships responded to the call early on Sunday and a helicopter was dispatched for recce at night and at sunrise the upper decks were sanitised. Meanwhile a PLA navy ship Yulin sailing in the vicinity, also reached for help. A team of 18 Chinese naval personnel boarded the merchant vessel as the Indian navy provided communication links and aerial cover. All the crew members were secured and were safe. The Indian and Chinese navies thanked each other for the coordinated operation.

