Indian airlines want sure-shot slots at main Dubai airport

Domestic airlines Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, which fly on India-Dubai sector, want a guarantee on slots at Dubai’s main airport before giving their concurrence for bilateral talks with the West Asian city for enhanced traffic rights. In a meeting with senior aviation ministry officials on Wednesday, the airlines are learnt to have conveyed this and pressed for making talks conditional with the suitable flight timings at the Dubai airport.“The bilateral talks with Dubai can be entertained as seat utilisation is more than 90 per cent on the India-Dubai sector and some airlines want to operate more flights on this route. If India agrees for more seats with Dubai without getting slots for its own carriers, the move will disproportionately benefit Emirates,” an executive of a private airline said. The airlines have contended that Dubai should offer better and more slot options at its airport in lieu of wider access to Indian cities.The executive quoted above said Indian carriers were looking for timings between 2 am and 4 am at the Dubai airport but have failed to get the slots due to heavy congestion there.As an alternative, Dubai has offered to provide slots at DWC, another airport in the city, but the domestic airlines have refused to accept it citing poor infrastructure around it.“The DWC is not only willing to give us slots but they are willing to reduce landing and parking charges also. But we don’t want DWC as there is virtually no infrastructure around the airport. If Dubai is willing to give us slots why don’t they move Emirates from its main hub and accommodate us,” the executive asked.Dubai has been keen to hold bilateral negotiations with India for additional 50,000 seats a week for its carriers. This would further help its flag carrier Emirates consolidate its position on the Gulf route. As per the bilateral air-service pact with Dubai, designated carriers from two sides can operate about 65,000 seats per week.A senior ministry official said that government will first internally discuss the requirement of local carriers and issues faced by them in Dubai before sitting across the negotiating table with the Gulf nation.“To their proposal of enhancing the scope of existing agreement we have decided to hold talks in October. But before that we will internally discuss the issues,” he said.